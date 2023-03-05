Transgender Powerlifter Wins Discrimination Lawsuit

Videos by OutKick

A transgender athlete was discriminated against by US Powerlifting, according to a judge.

Unsurprisingly, the powerlifter was not a biological female who competed in men’s events.

US Powerlifting had banned JayCee Cooper, a biological male, from competing against women in lifting events.

But Cooper won the lawsuit, which claimed it was discriminatory to not allow transgender competitors with significant biological advantages to compete against women.

The ruling said that the organization must “cease and desist from all unfair discriminatory practices,” regarding transgender competitors.

Multiple states have attempted to enact legislation to stop the participation of biological males in women’s sports.

Cooper told NBC’s Minneapolis affiliate that it was a “relief” to win the judgment.

Cooper had previously complained about not being treated fairly.

“I was fed up with the way that I was being treated; I was fed up with the way that my community was being treated, and enough was enough.”

Of course, there was no comment on the fairness or treatment of women who were forced to compete at a severe disadvantage.

Transgender powerlifter JayCee Cooper, who recently won a lawsuit to compete in women’s competitions. (Caroline Yang)

Transgender Competitors Frequently Compete Against Women

Surprisingly, there aren’t many biological women in sports transitioning to compete against men. Lia Thomas, Cooper, and many others have used their physical advantages to win events, however.

USA Powerlifting’s president, Larry Maile, said that his organization intends to appeal the ruling. He also took the remarkably brave step of acknowledging that there are advantages for biological males in “strength sports.”

“Our position has been aimed at balancing the needs of cis- and transgender women, whose capacities differ significantly in purely strength sports,” Maile’s statement reads.

But transgender activists, and some judges, have decided that basic science and reality should take a backseat to affirming the choices of certain individuals over others.

Biological females, according to them, who’ve spent their lives competing against other similarly physical biological women, should be treated unfairly in order to appease Cooper.

At least transgender individuals will also be included in a women’s history museum too.

If you thought Cooper had any realistic sense of perspective, post-judgment comments show a stunningly delusional viewpoint.

“Marsha P. Johnson and the Stonewall riots and the plethora of Black trans advocates and activists throughout history — and the way they’ve led this fight — I am just one small piece that is built off of that,” Cooper said.

And with rulings and mindsets like this, there are certain to be further lawsuits coming.