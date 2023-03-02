Smithsonian To Include Transgender People in American Women’s History Museum

Videos by OutKick

The intellectual capture of elite institutions has had a demonstrable impact on society, particularly with regards to women.

That reality has become even more clear with a recent announcement on the Smithsonian’s new American Women’s History Museum.

According to Fox News, the Smithsonian said they have tens of millions of dollars in donations that will enable them to create the museum, pending Congressional approval.

That all sounds great, except by digging a little deeper, it becomes clear how the museum intends to conform to modern progressive ideology first, and represent women second.

The New York Times quoted Lisa Sasaki, the museum’s interim director, who explained that she intends to include biological men in the women’s history museum.

“Sasaki said that she plans to include transgender women, who have been subject to increasing harassment and violence at a time when there is a national discussion, and deep partisan divide, about the acceptance of transgender identities.”

Biology continues to take a backseat to identity politics.

And if there was any remaining doubt about her political orientation, Sasaki also explained that “We have a job to build a museum that’s going to serve the public for a very, very long time.”

“From the DNA of this museum, there has been a desire to be inclusive,” she said.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 18: Lia Thomas looks on from the podium after finishing fifth in the 200 Yard Freestyle during the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championship at the McAuley Aquatic Center on the campus of the Georgia Institute of Technology on March 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Comer/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Women Erased to Satisfy “Inclusive” Politics

Transgender issues have become an increasing part of the national discussion, as some organizations stand up for biology, and some ignore it.

Given the Smithsonian’s total and complete capture by woke ideology, it’s not remotely surprising that they will conform to current prevailing progressive ideology on trans women.

Their National Museum of African American History and Culture has openly embraced far left racial theories. They previously described “rugged individualism,” “delayed gratification,” and “objective, rational linear thinking” as “Aspects and Assumptions of Whiteness and White Culture in the United States.”

Why would their women’s museum be any different?

It’s much the same ideology that led to Lia Thomas being nominated for the NCAA’s “Woman of the Year” award.

There is virtually no ideological diversity in top museums, universities or cultural institutions. At this point, it’d be far more surprising for administrators like Lisa Sasaki to affirm the importance of biological females.

But the Smithsonian conformed to the lowest possible expectations. It’s as predictable as it is disappointing.