Transgender Disc Golfer Removed From Women’s Tournament In California Proceeds To Win Women’s Event In Virginia

Transgender disc golfer Natalie Ryan was recently banned from competing in the women’s division on a California tour. This didn’t stop them from taking their talents to Virginia and winning a women’s event, however.

Ryan, a biological male, won the Lake Marshall Open by defeating five other women and earned a $356 paycheck in the process. The winning score posted by Ryan was 197 over three rounds, while second-place finished 24 shots behind.

Natalie took home another 1st place finish this weekend, right here in VA at The Lake Marshall Open 🔱🔱



It was the perfect time for her Tour Series disc samples to arrive!



The new discs look AMAZING and her stamp really pops in the rainbow foil 🌈 pic.twitter.com/cbxmIGDXBE — Neptune Discs (@NeptuneDiscs) May 23, 2023

While Ryan is eligible to compete in Virginia, that isn’t the case in California.

Ryan, who had climbed all the way to the No. 5 world ranking in the women’s division, filed a discrimination lawsuit in February about a December 2022 rule change that effectively banned transgender players to compete in the women’s division.

Earlier this month Ryan was deemed eligible to compete after a US District Judge issued a restraining order.

Ryan competed in the opening round of the OTB Open, but the tour itself filed an appeal after the fact and the trans player was immediately removed from the tour and banned from competing.

“This order restores the DGPT’s ability to enforce its current policy on Gender Eligibility. The DGPT will follow the court’s ruling and enforce its Gender Eligibility Policy which will disallow Ms. Ryan from continuing competition in the OTB Open,” the tour said in a statement.

This weekend’s win in Virginia was Ryan’s fourth so far this year.