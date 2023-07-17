Austin Killips Calls Out ‘Right Wingers,’ Shows Pure Narcissism After Cycling Governing Body Bans Trans Athletes From Women’s Races

Videos by OutKick

Austin Killips became the first transgender cyclist to win an official Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) stage race earlier this year, specifically, a women’s race.

Thanks to the cycling governing body’s recent announcement that transgender athletes (biological men) can no longer compete in women’s events, Killips is voicing their frustrations.

Not only does Killips believe “right wingers” are to blame for keeping women’s cycling exclusive to actual women, but they’re also reminding everyone of their purely narcissistic personality and that the world revolves around them, and only them.

“I’m one of the figures that pushed the limits of inclusion for this particular moment and a cabal of right wingers who want nothing but the worst for the world were able to successfully weaponize it,” Killips wrote on Substack.

Calling out of right wingers for recognizing biology exists and believing that women’s sports should be exclusive to women is just a simple play for Killips and the rest of the crowd that doesn’t see an issue with women taking away opportunities and safe places from women.

Austin Killips is only about themselves as they reacted to the UCI ruling. (Photo by DAVID PINTENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

In reality, biological men competing against women in sports is not a political issue, but Killips has to place the blame somewhere. Pushing problems to “right wingers” or conservatives is the first and only play this community of men cheating women out of sports has.

Austin Killips Is All About Me, Me, Me

While Killips’ line about the “cabal of right wingers” will make the headlines, there is something far more telling about Killips’ reaction to the UCI’s ruling, and that is the fact that absolutely nothing else matters but themselves.

Throughout Killips’ 723-word reaction to the UCI’s ruling, they used the word ‘we’ just two times and did not write the word ‘community’ one single time.

Killips wrote in the first-person using the words ‘I,’ ‘me,’ ‘my,’ or ‘I’ve’ a total of 55 times.

Those numbers or Killips’ self-centered ego should not come across as any sort of surprise, however.

We’re talking about a biological man identifying as a woman who only began entering races in 2021. Since then Killips has become the first trans person to win a UCI event among other races, including one win by over four minutes, and sees no issue with it whatsoever.

Winning trumps all, and apparently clouds your judgment, as all Killips has truly accomplished is pick on and put down female athletes and even force some female riders to retire from the sport altogether.

Austin Killips wants an entire sport catered to them. The tens of thousands of female cyclists out there simply do not matter.