‘Transformers’ Trailer Pulled For Foolishly Showing Twin Towers Engulfed In Smoke

Perhaps showing the Twin Towers engulfed in smoke in a scene eerily similar to the 9/11 attacks wasn’t the best move for the new Transformers movie?

Didn’t think I’d have to spell that out for someone in 2023, but sometimes you just overlook some things, I reckon.

The trailer for the next Transformers installment — Rise of the Beasts — was pulled from the official Twitter account Tuesday after fans went nuts over the above scene in question.

And while the movie takes place in 1994 — seven years before the Sept. 11 attacks — that wasn’t enough of an explanation to satisfy viewers.

For some reason, Paramount still has the trailer up, so take a gander while you can!

It’s about to be epic. Go behind the scenes with our cast and crew, and meet the new characters of #Transformers: #RiseOfTheBeasts – in cinemas JUNE 7 pic.twitter.com/4CqK8wsZvB — Paramount Pictures International (@paramountpicsph) May 14, 2023

Transformers fans rail against new trailer after 9/11 imagery

Whooooooof.

What are we doing here? How does someone see that and not say, ‘You know what? Maybe we pull it back just a touch?’

Seriously, it seems like a pretty easy red flag to catch. Sept. 11 isn’t exactly a little known event in this country, or the world for that matter.

But alas, the folks in the editing room cut it up and spit it out onto the web, where it was instantly dragged through the mud by anyone with half a brain.

OMG. 9/11?? I was there. Take it out. This is beyond disturbing and disrespectful to those of who lived through it and lost loved ones. My father died of 9/11 cancer. They sacrificed their lives for this country and it’s back in a kids movie. — Hersades1989 (@hersades1989) May 23, 2023

This image certainly made me stop scrolling. pic.twitter.com/GV5IHy6luA — Daniel Kibblesmith 👻 (@kibblesmith) May 22, 2023

did

did this really happen

my brain is so fried by twitter i genuinely cannot tell if — Kiki’s DiGiorno Service (@kikipenny) May 22, 2023

This is fake… right? — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) May 22, 2023

This could’ve been easily avoided if they picked literally any other city besides New York lol — RebuffedFrog (@rebuffedtax614) May 23, 2023

We live and learn, I guess.

I’ve never seen a Transformers movie, so I can’t really speak to much else. This wouldn’t anger me enough not to see this one if I was a fan, though. Just seems like a silly choice to make that could’ve been avoided in about two seconds.

To be fair, the folks over at Transformers don’t seem to smart to begin with. Don’t forget, earlier this month they were also ROASTED when fans caught wind of a non-binary characters being introduced in the animated series.

I’ve also just learned Transformers has an animated series, too. Who knew?!