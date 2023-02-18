Trans Teacher Who Wears Giant Prosthetic Chest Takes it Off After School, Says New Report

Videos by OutKick

The trans teacher who made the news for wearing a massive fake chest to school may actually live as a man.

That’s according to a new report from The New York Post, which claims that Kayla Lemieux rarely wears the prosthetic chest.

The Post interviewed a resident of Lemieux’s apartment complex, who said that Lemieux wears them “extremely infrequently.”

“He wears prosthetic breasts extremely infrequently,” the neighbor explained. “He puts the breasts on to teach, occasionally when he goes for a walk or when the cops visit.”

The report confirmed that Lemieux does appear to put on the chest specifically for teaching, before removing it shortly afterwards.

After the school day, Lemieux changed into men’s clothing and was observed walking around in public without the giant chest.

The neighbor apparently told the Post that they’d seen “Lemieux leave the apartment complex dressed as a man more often than as a woman.”

Trans teacher Kayla Lemieux at school in Ontario, Canada, wearing the giant prosthetic chest.

Fake Chest Part of an Act?

The Post reached out to a parent at Lemieux’s school, who was horrified to learn about the apparent lack of sincerity.

Celinda Close, a local parent, was infuriated considering the school’s efforts to protect Lemieux’s ability to wear the prosthetic.

“The school has been adamant in telling parents this is a transitioning teacher who needs to express themselves as a woman,” Close explained.

They’d previously defended Lemieux’s ability to wear the giant chest under the guise of protecting “gender rights.” Instead of listening to parental complaints, the school board said they were “standing behind the teacher.”

These revelations, however, cast doubt on whether or not Lemieux is actually living as a trans woman.

The fact that Lemieux doesn’t appear to wear the fake chest in most situations outside of school isn’t particularly surprising.

If anything, it’s perfectly fitting that someone wearing that prosthetic chest may have been seeking attention.

But it does show the harms of unquestioningly accepting whatever someone claims about their “identity.”

Lemieux has acted unprofessionally, without question, and been protected by the school and local administrators.

Woke bureaucrats are more concerned with activist backlash than they are with protecting kids. And so people like Lemieux will continue to take advantage of their cowardice.

The images and story can’t help but make you laugh, given the obvious absurdity. But the ramifications of Lemieux’s actions are undoubtedly serious.

Now we’ll see if the school board’s actually willing to stand up for sanity.