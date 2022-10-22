‘Mammary Menzoid’ Trolls School Board Over Transgender Teacher With Giant Chest

Just over a month ago, a school in Canada made international news for their support of a transgender teacher who showed up to class with a giant fake chest:

But one Rebel News reporter didn’t take the school’s stance lying down. Instead, David Menzies decided to fight fire with fire.

The Halton District School Board in Burlington, Ontario held a meeting, and Menzies dressed up as an alter-ego, “Mammary Menzoid” to make a point about Oakville Trafalgar High School’s insane stance on a biological male with a giant fake chest teaching children.

Menzies, aka Mammary Menzoid, tried to deliver a petition complaining about the district’s support for “Busty” Lemieux.

Unsurprisingly, a number of the board trustees just get up and leave instead of facing questions from Menzies and other angry parents about the transgender teacher.

Canadian reporter David Menzies dressed up as a transgender teacher during a school board meeting. (Screenshot from YouTube)

Fight Fire With Fire

This is the right way to approach the absurdity of the situation.

While no one is arguing that Lemieux should be allowed to dress how they want and live as they want, it’s absurd to allow someone with that preference to be teaching children.

Administrators all over the United States, and clearly in Canada too, are too scared of being called “offensive” and facing accusations of being “anti-trans.”

Instead of fulfilling the first part of their job description, educating and protecting children, they care more about protecting the whims of a transgender teacher who’s decided to dress in an inappropriate manner.

This really shouldn’t be a difficult situation, but cowardice and bureaucratic incompetence are apparently impossible to overcome.

Until the adults in the room start acting like it, absurd situations like this will continue, and parents will continue to get angry at school officials too scared to do the right thing.