High School in Canada ‘Standing Behind’ Trans Teacher With Giant Prosthetic Chest

A transgender high school teacher in Canada has gone viral for showing up to school in a gigantic set of prosthetic breasts, prompting parental concerns and significant backlash.

Images of the teacher showing up to class have spread widely around the internet, with one particular photo being especially disturbing due to the ineffective mask being worn as well:

Transgender teacher in Canada

Far from addressing concerns from parents about such a person educating children, the Halton District School Board in Ontario has said they are “standing behind” the “accepted” teacher, according to the Toronto Sun.

The chair of the district board, Margo Shuttleworth, also told the Sun that they are “going through creating a safety plan,” to ensure that the teacher’s not disturbed in case protests erupt at the school.

The story also explained that “Protecting any persons ‘gender rights’ is ‘the stance the school board is taking and they are standing behind the teacher.'”

While the school claims that there haven’t been any significant issues as a result of the teacher’s appearance, the Sun found a student on Twitter who admitted that they don’t believe it’s normal, but feel that they “can’t say anything:”

“The kids here most definitely don’t think it’s normal… but realistically we can’t say anything. Last year, the teacher was a man. I don’t think the school can fire him.”

Radical Gender Theory

The left’s radical gender theory has created increasingly absurd situations, with one example being an all-girls school announcing that they would accept biological males, before backtracking:

There’s also the incredible fact that nearly 1 in 4 Democratic voters believe men can get pregnant.

Reality is under attack.

Some on social media have suggested that it’s not easy to articulate while someone like this teaching children feels inappropriate.

It’s not really that hard.

It’s incredibly inappropriate for a biological male to knowingly present themselves this way to children. This teacher chose this prosthetic, instead of simply deciding to live their lives as a transgender woman.

Drawing attention to yourself in this manner speaks to a concerning lack of judgment that should be disqualifying to work with children.

The left’s war on biology has made it so that any and all gender related behavior is considered acceptable, even when around kids.

It’s the same ideology that leads to Pride parades incorporating “children’s drag shows.”

So of course the school is “standing behind” this teacher. What choice do they have? School administrators have made themselves into left wing activists out of fear of retribution from the media.

The development of progressive activism to media acceptance and promotion to ruthless enforcement of liberal ideology has become even more relentless as their advocacy becomes increasingly unhinged.

There’s no real defense for exposing children to such behavior, so instead they label others as “anti-trans,” instead of the reality that most parents are simply pro-childhood.

It’s what results in concern over the response, and not the issue. And so ridiculous nonsense like this will inevitably continue, with the support of school boards everywhere.