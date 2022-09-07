New Poll Says Nearly 1 in 4 Democrats Believe Men Can Get Pregnant

Based on a newly released poll, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has significant company among her ideological compatriots when she says she’s not a biologist.

Despite the inarguable biological reality, 22% of Democratic voters who voted in an online poll agreed with the statement, “Some men can get pregnant.”

What’s more concerning is that the percentage of Democrats who agreed with that statement rose when only women voted, with an awe-inspiring 36% of college-educated white females saying they believed men could get pregnant.

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 25: Rachel Levine, nominee for Assistant Secretary in the Department of Health and Human Services, testifies at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee February 25, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. Levine previously served as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health. (Photo by Caroline Brehman-Pool/Getty Images)

This is the logical endpoint to progressives embracing radical gender ideology, which attempts to discredit biological reality in favor of appeasing activism.

It’s partially responsible for the nomination of Rachel Levine for Assistant Secretary in the Department of Health and Human Services, who as a transgender person has advocated to “empower” children to receive “gender affirming care” like puberty blockers.

The absurdity of this radical movement is giving children the power to make life-altering, irreversible decisions long before they’re legally able to do something as innocuous as get a tattoo or rent a car.

Unfortunately, this movement has been so successful in capturing educational institutions and woke echo chambers that substantial numbers of Democratic voters are willing to ignore reality since it conflicts with their political ideology.

In this anti-reality era, biologically male athletes are nominated for ‘Woman of the Year’ awards.

The Daily Wire quoted a CNN culture writer who beautifully summarized the logical circles that the left has created to justify their commitment to the absurdities of gender ideology:

“‘Some trans men and nonbinary people can also get pregnant, as can cis girls and trans boys,’ This is also true in the opposite: Not all women are able to get pregnant. Some cis women struggle with fertility, while trans women lack uteruses. Opting for gender-neutral terms such as ‘people’ or ‘patients’ allows for these nuances in a way that just saying ‘women’ does not.'”

It’s incredible to witness the annihilation of science reach a point where “trans women lack uteruses” is considered a rational thing to say by huge percentages of the country.

It’s hard to believe that a few years ago, these sentiments would have been seen as completely absurd by 99+% of people, yet now nearly 25% of Democratic voters polled legitimately believe that men can get pregnant.

This remarkable transformation makes you wonder what the next anti-reality hill will be for Democrats to die on.

Whatever it is, they’ll inevitably follow the same playbook. First will be the denials that it’s happening, then the messaging will shift to claim that it’s not a big deal that it’s happening, before reaching the end stage, “of course this is happening and you’re a fascist bigot if you disagree” nonsense.

As educational institutions continue to spread radical gender theory to the next generation of gullible future Democrats, this percentage will only get higher. Amazing how the “party of science” manages to discard it so thoroughly whenever they want.