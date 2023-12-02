Trans Med Student Slammed For Comments About Being ‘Slow’ After Winning Women’s Half Marathon

Videos by OutKick

The only thing worse than a male stealing accolades from female athletes is one who mocks them afterward.

Male runner Kae Luci Ravichandran took first place in the women’s division of the Upstate Classic Half Marathon near Albany, N.Y., on November 19. Afterward, he diminished his performance — saying he was “slow” and “out of shape.”

“‘Embarrassingly slow, gave up after mile 5 because my tendon was acting up,” Ravichandran said. “Very out of shape. I’ll take the [win], tho[ugh].”

Ravichandran’s completed the 13.1-mile course in 1 hour and 24 minutes, according to the official results. That’s a full six minutes faster than the actual female winner, Amanda Aussems.

Yet the Larner College medical student chose to insult Aussems and all other female competitors by downplaying his own performance as “embarrassingly slow.”

OutKick’s Riley Gaines called out the mockery on social media.

“The real winner of women’s category was Amanda Aussems with a time of 1:30.39,” Riley posted on X. “Congrats to her and the other female runners.”

The real winner of women's category was Amanda Aussems with a time of 1:30.39. Congrats to her and the other female runners. Results here https://t.co/4Bdo2S4Rgt — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 26, 2023

Kae Ravichandran, who won the non-binary division at this year’s Boston Marathon, took to his Instagram story to respond to Riley, Fox News reported.

‘This is so dumb, I ran a 71-minute half marathon pre-estrogen, less than two weeks after a marathon,” he wrote. “For this totally fresh half, I ran 84 minutes. I’ve become way slower – like 18%, my body is physiologically a woman’s body now.

“Yet they still don’t want me competing. It’s clear that they just don’t want trans people in sports in general, and they actually don’t care about biology.”

For a med student, Ravichandran doesn’t seem to have a clear grasp on biology — claiming definitively he is a woman.

@Riley_Gaines_ don’t you think your life is kinda sad, tweeting falsehoods about folks who are different from you? Both my half splits from the 2023 Boston Marathon would have been faster than the men’s winner of the Upstate Classic. I registered as a woman because I am a woman. — Kae Ravichandran (@KaeLRavi) November 28, 2023

“I need to remind myself that these people have nothing better to do with their lives and spend all their energy being bigots,” he wrote. “I also need to stop opening up stuff when I’m tagged, but morbid curiosity sometimes takes over me. Agh. Just feel like s***.”

Ravichandran’s comments are reminiscent of the remarks male powerlifter Anne Andres made about his female competitors earlier this year. Andres, who competed in the women’s division, made a social media video mocking female powerlifters for being so “bad” at bench press.

Andres then played the victim when the Canadian Powerlifting Union tightened its policy on transgender athletes.

Turns out, males can bully their female opponents as much as they want. But the minute you point it out, you’re the bully.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.