President of Canadian Powerlifting Union Resigns Amid Transgender Controversy

The president of the Canadian Powerlifting Union (CPU) has resigned amid pressure by athletes to amend its transgender inclusion policy to protect female events.

Shane Martin tendered his resignation on Nov. 12 — less than a week after the CPU threatened Team Canada powerlifter April Hutchinson with a two-year ban from competition for accurately describing a male-born powerlifter competing in the women’s division.

“This position has become something I no longer recognize, and I am not the one to lead this organization,” Martin said in his resignation letter.

Hutchinson is in hot water with the CPU after her appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored. during the interview, she discussed the physical advantages that a male has over a female.

Hutchinson later posted on X what appears to be a letter recommending the CPU levy a ban against her.

"I am the one being punished for speaking truth."



Powerlifter April Hutchinson says she's being threatened with suspension for calling trans athlete Anne Andres a biological male.@Lea_Christina4 | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/pvi6TsJgIR — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) October 2, 2023

“BREAKING: I now face a 2-year ban by the CPU for speaking publicly about the unfairness of biological males being allowed to taunt female competitors & loot their winnings,” Hutchinson wrote. “Apparently, I have failed in my gender-role duties as ‘supporting actress’ in the horror show that is my #sport right now.

“Naturally, the CPU deemed MY written (private) complaint of the male bullying to be ‘frivolous and vexatious.'”

Powerlifter April Hutchinson Spoke Out Against CPU Earlier This Year

Hutchinson made news back in August when she publicly spoke out against the CPU for allowing 40-year-old biological male Anne Andres to compete against women.

This came soon after Andres set records at a competition by lifting 200 kilograms (around 440 pounds) more than the second place finisher.

Previously, the CPU followed a gender self-identification policy. This means men could compete in women’s competitions based on gender identity alone — no hormones or medical transition required.

Earlier this month, though, the CPU amended its policy thanks to an ultimatum from the International Powerlifting Federation (IPF).

Now, males identifying as female must obtain a passport bearing a female gender, and the declaration of gender cannot change for at least four years. Additionally, they must maintain a testosterone level equal or below a certain measurement for at least 12 months prior to competition.

“It’s protecting women,” Hutchinson said. “The IPF have stepped in. They don’t believe in discrimination against women, and it’s not fair, so this policy is a step in the right direction for women and girls and sports.

“Right now, that means that Anne cannot lift. He will have to apply and go through all the testing, get all the medical documentation — it could take years.”

Martin said in his resignation adjusting to these rules is not what he signed up for and somebody else would be better suited for the job.

Someone who actually cares about fairness for female athletes, maybe?

