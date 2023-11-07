Canadian Powerlifter Says She’s Facing Two-Year Ban For Speaking Out Against Biological Men Competing Against Women

Videos by OutKick

Canadian powerlifter April Hutchinson says that she could find herself with a two-year ban by the Canadian Powerlifting Union (CPU) as a result of her speaking out against the organization allowing biological men to compete against women.

Hutchinson made this claim on X with a post in which she included excerpts from what appears to be a letter recommending the CPU levy a ban against her.

“BREAKING: I now face a 2-year ban by the CPU for speaking publicly about the unfairness of biological males being allowed to taunt female competitors & loot their winnings,” Hutchinson wrote. “Apparently, I have failed in my gender-role duties as ‘supporting actress’ in the horror show that is my #sport right now.

“Naturally, the CPU deemed MY written (private) complaint of the male bullying to be ‘frivolous and vexatious.'”

OutKick has reached out to the Canadian Powerlifting Union and its president Shane Martin, but has yet to hear back.

Powerlifter April Hutchinson Spoke Out Earlier This Year

Hutchinson made news back in August when she publicly spoke out against the CPU for allowing 40-year-old biological male Anne Andres to compete against women.

This came soon after Andre set records at a competition by lifting 200 kilograms (around 440 pounds) more than the next competitor.

“Two days ago we saw a biological male literally crush the women’s masters powerlifting category by almost 500 pounds, taking away the national records, also the second highest deadlift in powerlifting history,” Hutchingson said in at Instagram video at the time. “So, men don’t have an advantage, right? Okay.”

Last week, CPU instituted a new policy on “Transgender and Gender Diversity Inclusion” as well as a social media policy.

The former was effective as of Nov. 1, while the latter was updated on the same day.

Hutchinson — who spoke to OutKick’s Riley Gaines on an episode of the Gaines For Girls podcast back in August — is a record-setting powerlifter who hails from Toronto. She has been a competitive powerlifter for four years and has discussed how the sport helped her overcome a battle with alcoholism.

