Trans Athlete Topic Needed To Be Addressed During GOP Debate

The topic of males infringing on female sports came up twice during the first Republican debate of the 2024 presidential primary.

“Biological boys don’t belong in the locker room,” said Nikki Haley.

Haley’s campaign team followed up her comment with a post on X, stating that “sports are being rigged against women in favor of biological men.”

“I played tennis in high school, and my daughter ran track. This is personal for me. We can’t let them steal our girls’ hard-earned success,” concludes the post.

Sen. Tim Scott also addressed the topic during his closing statement, with one of the best lines of Thursday night:

“If God made you a man, you play sports against men.”

Haley and Scott are right. Of course, they are.

Males, no need to qualify with the term “biological,” should not be allowed in female locker rooms. Males should not be able to change and shower with females.

Neither Haley’s nor Scott’s comment ought to be controversial. Or even said.

Imagine telling someone just seven years ago that presidential candidates, during the first debate of the election, would state whether or not they support men competing in female athletics. That person seven years ago would not believe you.

That was then.

Today, in 2023, such declarations need to be made. States nationwide now allow males, who call themselves females, to compete with and often defeat actual female athletes.

This year, Joe Biden introduced a proposed change to Title IX with the intent to make it illegal for schools to ban transgender students from playing on teams that align with their gender identity, rather than their birth gender.

Where a presidential candidate stands on treating gender like a choice, as opposed to a fact, is now a topic of interest. It matters to voters.

And while the media supports athletes wearing gender as if it’s a mask, most of America does not.

A Gallup poll last month found that 69 percent of Americans believe transgender athletes should only be allowed to play on sports teams that match their birth gender.

Parents of both political affiliations understand the consequences of allowing men to compete against females in athletic competition. Nearly 70 percent of Americans agree with Nikki Haley and Tim Scott. And disagree with Joe Biden.

