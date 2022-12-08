Trae Young Trolls Knicks With Sneaker Choice At MSG

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks faced the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. Young let everyone know who’s the man in the Big Apple.

And how do you show a city that you’re the main man? With custom sneakers, duh.

Trae Young wearing “King of Broadway” kicks at MSG tonight 👟 pic.twitter.com/385SJnlmSK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 8, 2022

The sneakers worn by Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks during the game against the New York Knicks on December 7, 2022 at Madison Square Garden (MSG). (Photo via Getty Images)

Young wore a pair of blue and orange custom kicks with the phrase “King of Broadway” emblazoned in white lettering on the back.

To Young’s credit, he’s been very good against the Knicks in his career. He’s averaged 27.9 points, 9.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 14 games versus New York. At MSG, he’s had a pair of 40-point performances including a 45-point outburst last season.

But there was also an incident where a Knicks fan spit on Young during the 2021 season. That fan was later banned indefinitely.

Reggie Miller, who was once considered the biggest villain on the New York basketball scene, happily passed the baton to Young.

Unfortunately for Young, Wednesday night was not one of those signature MSG performances for which he has become known.

Though Young had 19 points through three quarters, but he was 9-20 from the field and 0-4 from three-point range. He was also -26 during his 30 minutes on the court.

The Knicks took a 22-point lead into the fourth quarter.