Trae Young Ejected For Throwing Ball At Referee Which You’re Definitely Not Supposed To Do

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young was ejected from a game against the Pacers on Saturday after throwing the ball at a ref.

I shouldn’t have to be the one to tell you this, but that’s a pretty big no-no.

According to ESPN, Young had just been whistled for an offensive foul that set the Pacers up for a game-tying three-pointer. Understandably, he wasn’t happy about this.

However, he chose maybe the worst way to express his frustrations during an ensuing timeout.

Trae Young ejected after throwing the ball at the Ref 😳 pic.twitter.com/4f4Tj7vHlM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 25, 2023

As you can see, Young launched a pass right at referee Scott Wall. Young was quickly sent off to the showers, and you have to think the NBA will not be happy about this.

Young has at least a hefty fine coming his way, or more likely, a suspension.

I mean, just look at what Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks did earlier this week.

L u k a m o n e y pic.twitter.com/pXJ25XTZCB — James Burnes (@JamesBurnes8) March 23, 2023

Blink and you’ll miss it, but that bought the Slovenian a $35,000 fine.

Rubbing your fingers at an official a la Johnny Manziel is enough for a fine equivalent to the price of a Kia Sorento. In that case. I think Young is going to have to pony up — or give up — a bit more than that.

Additionally, the technical foul he received was his 15th of the season. That puts him one more away from an automatic one-game suspension.

