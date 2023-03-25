Mavs’ Luka Doncic Fined For Doing The Universal Sign For Money At A Referee

Videos by OutKick

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is going to have to pay up some real money after rubbing his fingers together at a referee.

Y’know, like the universal sign for money.

It happened with less than 2 seconds to play in the Dallas Mavericks’ 127-125 loss to the Golden State Warriors. The Slovenian superstar was frustrated about what he deemed to be a couple of missed calls and decided to let one of the refs know it.

L u k a m o n e y pic.twitter.com/pXJ25XTZCB — James Burnes (@JamesBurnes8) March 23, 2023

It was quick, but the NBA sure wasn’t fond of one of its biggest stars implying that one of the officials had been paid off.

That put Doncic at 15 technical fouls on the season. One more and he gets himself an automatic one-game suspension.

As for the real money, that quick little Johnny Manziel impression cost Doncic $35,000 as the league deemed “directing an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture toward a game official.”

Well, at least that was the strangest thing to come out of Wednesday night’s game.

Wait… What’s this? I’m being told the Mavericks plan to protest the outcome.

Mavericks Protesting The Loss Over Possession Confusion

It all stems from a bit of confusion over whose ball it was with just 1:54 left in regulation.

For those wondering about the play with 1:54 to go on the 3rd, let me explain what happened. The ref called Mavs ball . The announcer announced it. Then there was a timeout . During the time out the official changed the call and never told us. Then when they saw us line up as… — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) March 23, 2023

“Then when they saw us line up as if it were our ball, he just gave the ball to the warriors,” Mavs owner Mark Cuban wrote on Twitter.

“Never said a word to us They got an easy basketball. Crazy that it would matter in a 2 point game. Worst officiating non call mistake possibly in the history of the NBA. All they had to do was tell us and they didn’t.”

Only two refs were on that side of the court and we had 2 guys at half court going to in bound. The other ref obviously thought it was our ball as well. https://t.co/NSTsj5CWKY pic.twitter.com/cStupauXiV — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) March 23, 2023

According to ESPN, the Mavericks have five days from the conclusion of the game to scrounge together evidence to support their protest.

