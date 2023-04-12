Trae Young Barks At Son Of Ex-Hawks Coach Nate McMillan During Playoff Game Against Heat

Videos by OutKick

Trae Young is feeling the Heat!

The fiery Atlanta Hawks star point guard is going off against the Miami Heat and his own coaching staff.

At the end of the first quarter in Tuesday night’s Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament, Young started jawing off at Hawks assistant coach Jamelle McMillan.

Young walked by his coach and started to chew him out, despite the Hawks’ strong lead heading into the second quarter. A Hawks teammate pulled Young away from McMillan as the assistant coach brushed off the ill-tempered player.

The tense postseason atmosphere may be getting to Young, but it’s also not just any coach he was barking at.

Jamelle McMillan happens to be the son of former Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan. The coach was fired in February as the Hawks struggled to climb past the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

The elder McMillan is also remembered for frequently arguing with Young. From the looks of it, Trae’s still no fan of McMillan or his son.

Those who have followed Young’s career know the two-time All-Star has one of the shortest tempers in the league. Capable of going off on an opponent or teammate, Young’s reputation preceded him during Tuesday’s night heated exchange.

With rumors floating around that the team wants to trade Young, 24, if the Hawks get bounced in the playoffs early, the pressure may be getting to the former first-rounder.

