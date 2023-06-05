UFC Fighter Tracy Cortez Hits The Beach In Brazil

Videos by OutKick

Tracy Cortez seems to be enjoying her time down in Brazil.

The American-born UFC fighter is 10-1 in her fighting career, and last fought May 2022 in a win over Melissa Gatto. Cortez hasn’t lost a fight since joining the UFC.

She was scheduled to fight in late 2022, but had to pull out due to a medical issue. Now, she’s down in Brazil doing some traveling and training, and she found some time to hit the beach.

Did you really even go to Brazil if you didn’t hit up the beach and chronicle on Instagram? Probably not.

Tracy Cortez goes viral from the beach.

Cortez isn’t just a rising star on Instagram, where she has a very impressive 583,000 followers. She definitely has made a name for herself online, but she’s also a hell of a fighter.

Her only professional loss came in 2017 when she wasn’t even in the UFC. She’s been absolutely unstoppable since joining Dana White’s organization.

Cortez is the real deal in the octagon. Even after not fighting for more than a year, there’s no doubt she still has the goods to move the needle in the fight game.

Tracy Cortez lights up Instagram from the beach in Brazil. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Now, she’s down in Brazil, appears to be in very high spirits, dropped some viral Instagram content and appears ready to crush summer.

A return date to the octagon might not be known, but she’s clearly not sweating it. Why would she be? She’s in Brazil where the weather is great, and the content potential is unlimited. Don’t let stress get you down.

Tracy Cortez is a very solid UFC fighter. She dropped a viral bikini video on Instagram from Brazil. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

It should be fun to see what she does next, but clearly, Tracy Cortez isn’t going anywhere.