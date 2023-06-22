UFC Fighter Tracy Cortez Relaxes On The Beach In A Bikini

Videos by OutKick

Tracy Cortez hit the beach to soak up some Vitamin D.

The popular UFC fighter is attempting to grow her social media footprint lately, and has been doing a nice job of generating attention.

Well, she now wants her fans to know she is capable of putting in a hard training session and hitting the beach in the same day.

Tracy Cortez is growing her online presence. She’s a very talented MMA fighter and very talented in the UFC world. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Tracy Cortez is ready to crush it this summer.

The American born fighting star posted a pair of videos Wednesday of her hitting the bag and then hitting the beach in a bikini.

She’s more than capable of doing both, and that’s exactly what fight fans want to see.

Cortez is talented inside and outside of the octagon.

There are plenty of people who are great at social media or are great at their actual profession. It’s not often you find someone who can do both.

Take Paige VanZant for example. She’s a social media superstar and dominant force on Instagram. However, her fighting career has crumbled and it’s not even clear why she even bothers at this point.

VanZant is 0-2 in BKFC and went 1-3 to close out her UFC career. Great at social media. Not great at the fight game anymore.

Tracy Cortez is actually capable of cracking skulls in the octagon and is a very impressive 10-1 in her pro career. She’s 5-0 in UFC events.

She’s also becoming increasingly popular online, and currently has more than 600,000 Instagram followers. That’s not too bad at all, and her following is only growing.

Tracy Cortez is 10-1 in her pro fighting career. Is she the next big thing in the UFC? (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Now, Cortez is out here making it clear she’s ready to dominate the beach, no matter how hard she also trains. That’s good news for all of her fans.