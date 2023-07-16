Videos by OutKick

Stage 14 of the Tour de France was the craziest thus far this year. The final result included an epic back-and-forth chase after controversy surrounding a motorcycle that got in the way of an attack, and it all went down after a massive, 50+ rider crash delayed the race.

Adrien Petit was one of the rides involved in the early-stage wreck. The Tour de France doctor recommended that he withdraw from the race.

He finished anyway!

Adrien Petit is a warrior.

Saturday’s crash happened within the first 10 kilometers of the grueling 151.8-kilometer climb (about 94 miles) from Anemasse to Morzine Les Portes du Soleil. A slipper road was at fault.

Tour de France stage 14 has been neutralized following a massive crash at the start.#TDF2023 📺: Peacock pic.twitter.com/qfYqABqwXA — NBC Sports Cycling (@NBCSCycling) July 15, 2023

The race was put on pause for more than 30 minutes.

⏸️We've stopped the race until further notice.



⏸️La course est neutralisée jusqu'à nouvel ordre.#TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/6QLi4UW6wf — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 15, 2023

It was a tremendous finish once things got back underway.

Unfortunately, many riders did not get to cross the line due to the scary early-morning crash. Many saw their races come to an end.

Firmenich’s French rider Romain Bardet is assisted by a team member after crashing during the 14th stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 152 km between Annemasse and Morzine Les Portes du Soleil, in the French Alps, on July 15, 2023.

(Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

Antonio Pedrero was taken off in a stretcher.

L'Espagnol Antonio Pedrero (Movistar) va être évacué sur civière. Il pourrait bien y avoir d'autres abandons en raison de cette chute, à l'image d'Adrien Petit (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) qui souffre de la jambe. #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/HlryoI2nXP — Le Gruppetto (@LeGruppetto) July 15, 2023

Petit would have been among those who did not finish if he had listened to doctor’s orders. They thought that it would be best for him to stand down.

Instead, with his shorts split to reveal a nasty gash on his right hamstring and multiple bandages on his shin and ankle, the 33-year-old Frenchman got back on his wheels and peddled forward.

If that wasn’t impressive enough, Stage 14 has more than 4,000 meters of elevation (2.5ish miles) gain. Petit pushed through pain on one of the most grueling stages on the entire Tour.

He was pretty banged up.

#TDF2023

Slachtoffer crash

Adrien Petit

Niet leuk 😱🙈 pic.twitter.com/iazrzWfqUg — Boertje Pummel (@BoertjePummel) July 15, 2023

Not only did he cross the line, he did so within time requirements so Petit’s finish counts in the official record.

Through courage and resilience, Adrien Petit finished Tour de France stage 14 within time limits ❤️ #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/6DLOpmR8S9 — Intermarché-Circus-Wanty (@IntermarcheCW) July 15, 2023

All things considered, he was in pretty good spirits!

Petit continued in the 2023 Tour de France for a shorter, but equally as grueling climb on Sunday. He and his team received a standing ovation during their send-off!

Standing ovation for Adrien Petit, the team & all the warriors of the Tour de France 👏 #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/ib3BkJd6Rv — Intermarché-Circus-Wanty (@IntermarcheCW) July 16, 2023

Adrien Petit has that dawg in him.