Videos by OutKick
Stage 14 of the Tour de France was the craziest thus far this year. The final result included an epic back-and-forth chase after controversy surrounding a motorcycle that got in the way of an attack, and it all went down after a massive, 50+ rider crash delayed the race.
Adrien Petit was one of the rides involved in the early-stage wreck. The Tour de France doctor recommended that he withdraw from the race.
He finished anyway!
Adrien Petit is a warrior.
Saturday’s crash happened within the first 10 kilometers of the grueling 151.8-kilometer climb (about 94 miles) from Anemasse to Morzine Les Portes du Soleil. A slipper road was at fault.
The race was put on pause for more than 30 minutes.
It was a tremendous finish once things got back underway.
Unfortunately, many riders did not get to cross the line due to the scary early-morning crash. Many saw their races come to an end.
Antonio Pedrero was taken off in a stretcher.
Petit would have been among those who did not finish if he had listened to doctor’s orders. They thought that it would be best for him to stand down.
Instead, with his shorts split to reveal a nasty gash on his right hamstring and multiple bandages on his shin and ankle, the 33-year-old Frenchman got back on his wheels and peddled forward.
If that wasn’t impressive enough, Stage 14 has more than 4,000 meters of elevation (2.5ish miles) gain. Petit pushed through pain on one of the most grueling stages on the entire Tour.
He was pretty banged up.
Not only did he cross the line, he did so within time requirements so Petit’s finish counts in the official record.
All things considered, he was in pretty good spirits!
Petit continued in the 2023 Tour de France for a shorter, but equally as grueling climb on Sunday. He and his team received a standing ovation during their send-off!
Adrien Petit has that dawg in him.