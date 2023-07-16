Videos by OutKick

Five riders are in serious contention to win the Tour de France. Jonas Vingegaard entered Sunday’s Stage 15 as the leader with Tadej Pogačar just 10 seconds behind in the standings. Carlos Rodríguez Cano and Jai Hindley were both more than four minutes and 40 seconds back from the top two, with Adam Yates 30(ish) second back from there.

Although Vingegaard and Pogačar are best set up to win by a large margin, all five guys technically have a chance depending on how things go from here on out. Regardless of what happens, the entire standings might have been different if not for a motorcycle.

Stage 14 of the Tour de France came with controversy.

Saturday’s stage was a grueling 151.8-kilometer climb (about 94 miles) from Anemasse to Morzine Les Portes du Soleil. It is one of the most beautiful backdrops on the Tour.

🤩 How beautiful the mountains are



🤩 Que la montagne est belle !#TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/s0mTZPeZX8 — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 15, 2023

Stage 14 got started with a huge crash that paused the race for upward of 30 minutes and forced multiple riders to drop out. Just not Adrien Petit!

From there, an epic battle proceeded to unfold as the climb began.

Yates eventually pushed the pace and brought Pogačar and Vingegaard with him. Everybody else dropped off of the lead group.

🇬🇧 @AdamYates7 starts pacing and drops everyone but @TamauPogi and Jonas Vingegaard!



🇬🇧 @AdamYates7 accélère et distance tout le monde sauf @TamauPogi et Jonas Vingegaard ! #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/WCgHEpZLSt — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 15, 2023

Yates eventually pulled back, which left Pogačar and Vingegaard out alone. The latter was in the yellow jersey and the former led the first attack.

Amid all of the back-and-forth, Pogačar went on the attack during a tight, narrow portion of the uphill. He tried to get out in front and separate himself from the leader, but a motorcycle blocked him in.

Pogačar had to pull off of his attack as direct result of the motorcycle in his way.

Controversy immediately ensued. Some people felt as though the fans were at fault, because they did not allow space for the motorcycle to accelerate in front of Pogačar’s effort. Others blamed the motorcycle.

Crowds on the final climb closed off the road, preventing the motos from moving forward when Tadej Pogacar attacked.#TDF2023 @sporino pic.twitter.com/6P1gm201qL — NBC Sports Cycling (@NBCSCycling) July 15, 2023

Overall, the majority of the blame landed on the organisation for a lack of organization. Perhaps there should have been barriers at a bonus second sprint. Perhaps that wasn’t possible because there is not enough room.

Whatever that solution might be, it is the organisation’s job to figure it out and prevent such an occurrence. Pogačar’s attack was neutralized at the mercy of the motorcycle— not Vingegaard or the race itself.

Had it been successful, Pogačar may have been able to get out ahead of Vingegaard and take the yellow jersey. Instead, they were kept together.

Both the photographer and TV motorcycles that caused the issue were not allowed back on the Tour on Sunday.

A picture from the moto today that ultimately blocked the race. The photog moto has been banned for tomorrow and so has the TV bike that was with it. #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/yItZ4Q1s68 — Sadhbh O'Shea (@SadhbhOS) July 15, 2023

Neither rider won.

Vingegaard, with help from the motorcycle, fended off the attack and countered with one of his own. Pogačar stuck with him and immediately pushed back.

Pogačar and Vingegaard’s game of cat and mouse continued up the climb. It was a tremendous display.

😯🤩 The Yellow Jersey attacks and @TamauPogi counter-attacks. What a mano a mano !



😯🤩 Le @MaillotjauneLCL attaque et @TamauPogi contre-attaque. Quel mano a mano ! #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/oc8vKnxhFQ — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 15, 2023

Unfortunately for them both, Rodríguez caught them on the downhill.

🇪🇸 @_rccarlos and 🇬🇧 @AdamYates7 came back on the leaders as we enter the downhill



🇪🇸 @_rccarlos et 🇬🇧 @AdamYates7 sont revenus sur les leaders dans la descente. #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/oDDB76Yv3V — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 15, 2023

He later took a lead that he did not give back.

Pogačar and Vingegaard battled up the final climb and finished together. It was one of the better stages in Tour history.

Head to head all the way 🤩



Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard battled neck and neck to the finish line at Stage 14 of the Tour de France ⚔️

🇫🇷 #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/k6u0Betaho — Velon CC (@VelonCC) July 15, 2023

Tension between the two was high.

🤫The silence is deafening.



🤫Un silence qui en dit long. #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/a1EXI1Y73j — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 15, 2023

Both riders were disappointed after the race. For Pogačar, it felt like a lot of work for nothing.

Although he admitted that he didn’t execute as he had hoped, there was some anger at the motorcycle situation.

It’s a shame [as] I think my first sprint was for nothing. That’s a pity. But it wouldn’t have changed the [final standings] outcome I don’t think. I still felt that I lost effort in my legs because I could no longer sprint for the bonus. I screwed that up. But it is what it is. — Tadej Pogačar

Rodríguez got time back to keep himself in the mix. However, Vingegaard and Pogačar are in a two-way battle at this point. It may have been even closer without the motorcycle!