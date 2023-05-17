Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Admits To ‘Kind Of’ Tipping Pitches To Aaron Judge

Videos by OutKick

Aaron Judge may have been the beneficiary of a Toronto Blue Jays reliever tipping pitches.

The series between the New York Yankees and the Blue Jays has been contentious, to say the least. Judge seemed to be caught peeking into the Yankees dugout during Monday night’s game, just before hitting a gigantic home run.

The Blue Jays’ broadcast team noticed it and called it out on the air, leading to accusations that Judge and his team were cheating.

But if Toronto reliever Jay Jackson is to be believed, the Yankees were simply picking up on his own mistakes.

“From what I was told, I was kind of tipping the pitch,” Jackson told The Athletic. “It was (less) my grip when I was coming behind my ear. It was the time it was taking me from my set position, from my glove coming from my head to my hip. On fastballs, I was kind of doing it quicker than on sliders. They were kind of picking up on it.”

TORONTO, ON – MAY 16: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 16, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Confirmation That Judge and Yankees Weren’t Cheating?

Picking up on tipped pitches is a well established part of baseball that’s widely accepted as being part of the game, rather than cheating.

Although if that’s what the Yankees were picking up on, it’s a bit odd that Judge would have needed to look over to the dugout to confirm which pitch was coming.

He’d simply have noticed the hesitation and adjusted accordingly.

Jackson did throw six consecutive sliders to Judge before the home run, which could also have been a giveaway.

Judge quieted some of the criticism with another monster home run in Tuesday’s game. Cameras also captured his eyes stayed solely focused on the pitcher beforehand.

Jackson’s admission may also explain why Toronto didn’t retaliate against Judge or the Yankees during Tuesday night’s game.

But with Wednesday and Thursday to go, there may be more even more storylines that emerge between the two teams.