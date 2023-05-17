Aaron Judge Homers, Breaks Maple Leaf Logo In First Game Against Toronto Since Peeking Accusations

Videos by OutKick

The controversy around Aaron Judge in the the New York Yankees–Toronto Blue Jays series just keeps getting better.

Monday night’s game between the two teams was one of the most controversial of the season, as Yankees star Aaron Judge was seemingly caught peeking into the dugout just before launching a massive home run.

The Blue Jays broadcast team noticed the look, bringing it up on the air and launching speculation about Judge potentially cheating.

After the game, Judge defended himself by saying the glance was in response to chirping at the umpire from the Yankees bench.

Before Tuesday’s contest, Judge went after the Blue Jays’ broadcasters with some “choice words” for their accusation.

While many expected the Blue Jays to retaliate, there was no on-field response.

Except from Judge.

In the top of the 8th inning, he launched another gigantic home run. And certainly seemed to enjoy it rounding the bases.

And this time there was absolutely no peeking.

Aaron Judge OFFICIALLY did not peak before hitting his go-ahead home run pic.twitter.com/U9YY3BHfPy — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 17, 2023

Even more impressive was that Judge’s homer, at 113.1 mph, was hit so hard it actually damaged a maple leaf logo.

Judge Homers, Domingo German Ejected For Sticky Substances Adding More Fuel to Rivalry

While there was no on-field reaction around Judge, another key Yankee was embroiled in another potential cheating controversy.

Starting pitcher Domingo German had his hand checked in the bottom of the 4th inning, with the umpiring crew quickly deciding to toss him from the game.

Yankees starter Domingo Germán has been ejected from the game after being checked for illegal substances pic.twitter.com/HmfkffqJmD — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 17, 2023

This is the second time recently that German has faced significant scrutiny for sticky substances used on his hand.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider also yelled at the Yankees coaching staff during Tuesday’s game, adding to the acrimony between the teams.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider was yelling at Yankees' third base coach Luis Rojas for leaving the coaches box. He also yelled "shut up fat boy" to someone on the Yankees side pic.twitter.com/MUUzhxzwND — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 16, 2023

German’s hook marks another prominent ejection under MLB’s enhanced substance reviews this season. Just a few weeks ago, Max Scherzer was kicked out of a game against the Dodgers after a substance check.

The two teams play on Wednesday and Thursday, with both games being must-watch TV, given the circumstances.