Topless Maid Had Her Client’s Dad & Grandfather Walk In On Her While She Was Working

Videos by OutKick

Working as a topless maid has its ups and downs just like any other occupation. When you’re out dealing directly with customers anything can and will happen. Add to the fact that you’re working without a top on and that only complicates matters further.

There’s money to made, and a lot of it, if you’re willing to deal with the occasional odd request or run-in with a client’s family. It’s not a job/lifestyle for everyone. Sammi, the topless maid from Florida, is one who has chosen this career path and she’s also chosen to document the ups and downs on social media.

Topless made had her client’s family members walk in on her (Image Credit: Sincerely Sammi/Instagram)

Sammi shared with her more than 311,000 TikTok followers that while she was cleaning a client’s house topless some uninvited guests dropped by. The uninvited guests turned out to be the client’s dad and grandfather.

The two men made themselves right at home and walked through the front door without knocking. They saw Sammi without a top on vacuuming the the floor. That’s right, she shared her goods with three generations.

Being the professional businesswoman that she is, Sammi, broke up what was an awkward and confusing scene for the men by introducing herself to them.

“I just simply introduce myself to the gentlemen,” she explains. “I go over, shake their hands, say ‘hi, my name is Sammi. I’m your son/grandson’s topless maid. Howdy do?'”

The response to her introduction was one of relief for the two men, who were starting to wonder whether their son/grandson was into women.

The Topless Maid Occupation Isn’t For Everyone

“I don’t know if this was a joke, but the grandfather looks at the guy, the client, and is like, ‘Thank God. I was beginning to wonder if you even liked girls,'” Sammi said.

The dad chimed in with “Yeah, it’s a relief.”

The dad and grandfather then invite their son’s topless maid to go fishing with them. Apparently they were hoping Sammi would join them for free.

Unfortunately for them, she wasn’t willing to do that. She had work to do according to the caption of the clip, “I didn’t go fishing with them, I’d rather catch $$ than trout.”

Tough break for the older generation here on the fishing trip, but they did learn a couple of things about the client they didn’t know thanks to Sammi. He’s into women and into paying for a topless maid to clean his house.