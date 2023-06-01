Top NHL Free Agent Patrick Kane To Miss 4-6 Months

Videos by OutKick

Patrick Kane was expected to be one of the biggest names on the NHL’s free agent market this summer. While that’s unchanged, any team that signs him may need to wait a little bit before they see him in action.

Exactly one month before the start of NHL free agency July 1, it has been revealed that Kane underwent hip resurfacing surgery.

Jane’s agent Pat Brisson confirmed the news to several outlets. he said that the veteran goal-scorer hopes to play for a “long time.”

Patrick Kane’s representative, Pat Brisson, says Kane had a hip resurfacing today under Dr. Edwin Su. As is normal, follow-ups are planned, but roughly 4-6 months recovery is expected. Brisson says Kane “wants to play for a long time,” and doctors are optimistic that will happen — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 1, 2023

Kane, of course, spent the bulk of his career with the Chicago Balckhawks. They drafted him with the first pick in the 2007 NHL Draft.

He went on to become part of a core that won three Stanley Cups between 2010 and 2015.

However, he was dealt to the New York Rangers ahead of the trade deadline as the Blackhawks look to rebuild.

The expectation is that Kane will hit the free agent market for the first time in his career. Given where he’s at in his career he’ll likely command significantly less than before. Don’t expect anything in the neighborhood of his previous deal with a $10.5 million AAV.

NHL.com puts Kane at the top of their free agent big board (granted this was before news of his hip surgery) and estimates 34-year-old could sign something along the lines of a 3-year deal at around $6.5 per year.

That seems fair, given that Kane played well after moving to the Rangers, but this injury could cause some hesitancy.

