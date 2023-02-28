Patrick Kane Is Headed To The New York Rangers… Finally

Videos by OutKick

One of the NHL’s most drawn-out trade sagas in recent memory has drawn to an anti-climactic end: Patrick Kane has been dealt to the New York Rangers for a conditional 2nd-round pick and a 4th-round pick, both in 2023.

The Blackhawks are in reset mode and it was clear that Kane — who is in the final year of an 8-year/$84 million deal — was going to be moved. The Maple Leafs and Rangers seemed to be the only options he would waive his no-movement clause, with the Rangers looking to be the favorite.

However, the Rangers cut a deal with the St. Louis Blues for Vladamir Tarasenko, which made it look like taking on Kane’s mammoth $10.5 million cap hit would be impossible.

“Hold my beer,” said Rangers GM Chris Drury.

Kane has been out of the Blackhawks lineup since Saturday while Drury worked his magic to finagle enough cap space to bring him on board. Although, he’ll still reportedly need a little help from everyone’s favorite salary dumpster, the Arizona Coyotes.

So the @ArizonaCoyotes are the third team involved in the Patrick Kane trade. Arizona will keep a portion of Kane’s salary. — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) February 28, 2023

This comes just a few days after the ‘Yotes took on Shea Weber’s contract from the Golden Knights. Weber hasn’t played a game since the 2020-2021 season, and that was for the Montreal Canadians.

Kane will join other luminaries who have had some or all of their contracts taken on by the Coyotes despite having never played for them. Those luminaries include Weber, Chris Pronger, Pavel Datsyuk, and Kane’s Blackhawks old teammate Marián Hossa.

The Rangers have something new to celebrate: Patrick Kane. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Kane Deal Shows Rangers Are Gearing Up For A Run Down The Stretch

Better yet for the Blue Shirts, they’re getting Kane in the midst of a heater. He has 10 points in his last four games.

The condition on the second-round pick is that it will become a first-round pick if the Rangers make the Conference Final. Given how they’ve loaded up ahead of the deadline for a run down the stretch, that’s a condition the Blackhawks should be happy with.

However, it looks the like the Rangers will need to get by the New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes for that to happen, which could be a tall order. They’re currently third in the Metropolitan Division.

Kane has spent his entire career up to this point with the Chicago Blackhawks since being drafted No. 1 overall in the 2007 NHL Draft. Three Cups later and the Blackhawks are in complete yardsale mode, with Jonathan Toews the only piece from the dynasty years still on the team.

