‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Opts To Skip Boring Oscars Show

Videos by OutKick

Tom Cruise, Hollywood’s last bankable star, isn’t interested in attending the Oscars on Sunday night.

And with Jimmy Kimmel hosting the show, Cruise is doing himself a favor by skipping the show.

Deadline reported early Sunday that Cruise dropped out of attending the Oscars and will instead be in the UK to continue shooting Mission: Impossible —Dead Reckoning Part One.

READ: MSNBC EDITOR TRASHES ‘TOP GUN’ AS ‘INSIDIOUS’ BECAUSE IT’S PRO-AMERICA

Cruise’s absence comes as a slight surprise considering his passion project, Top Gun: Maverick, is up for six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.

Will Tom Cruise, ‘Top Gun’ Upset The Competition?

Perhaps Cruise knows what we’re all expecting with this ceremony, and that’s Top Gun‘s inevitable loss in the Best Picture category, with the highly overrated Everything Everywhere All At Once heading into the awards night with all the momentum.

Credit: Paramount

When the Oscar nominations were announced Jan. 24, filmgoers across America were surprised to learn that Cruise was not nominated for his titular role as Maverick, which garnered universal acclaim. And if it wasn’t Oscar-worthy, the performance was certainly praise-worthy for its insane level of difficulty after Cruise flew actual fighter jets for scenes that made it to the final cut.

Maverick was a box office juggernaut following a lame streak of performances in the cinema following COVID-19.

The film grossed $1.4 billion at the box office and shot Cruise back to stardom.

For Sunday’s show, expect tons of political posturing and cheap jokes about last year’s infamous slap between Will Smith and Chris Rock. If there’s anything we’ve learned about the Oscars in recent years, it is its decline in originality or spectacle.

Maverick has been nominated for:

Best Motion Picture of the Year

Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)

Best Sound

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Achievement in Film Editing

Best Achievement in Visual Effects

Will Maverick upset the competition and win Best Picture? Let us know in the comments.

I bet the Oscar ratings will be bigger than last year's, as viewers tune in to see if the host is physically assaulted again. — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) March 12, 2023