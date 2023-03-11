MSNBC Editor Trashes ‘Top Gun’ As ‘Insidious’ Because It’s Pro-America

Videos by OutKick

You thought ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ was a fun, patriotic, entertaining movie?

Well according to MSNBC, you’re wrong.

Far from a relatively light hearted movie celebrating the values of friendship, working together as a team despite disagreements, and the importance of talent and belief in yourself, ‘Top Gun’ was an “insidious” plot to show America as a “beacon of virtue.”

Heaven forbid!

On Saturday, MSNBC’s opinion editor Zeeshan Aleem wrote a ridiculous article calling the movie “literal propaganda,” among other criticisms.

The movie is “as insidious as it is entertaining,” according to Aleem, because the producers worked with the Department of Defense to get the aircraft needed.

According to Aleem, “it also beckons for a return to accepting the American war machine as a beacon of virtue and excitement.”

Even worse though, “Top Gun” has attractive people in it, which is…bad? For a movie?

“War is portrayed purely as a source of glory and camaraderie for Maverick and his colleagues, who are all attractive people and manage to pull off their daring mission with zero casualties. Their training involves speed, sport and glamour,” Aleem writes.

It’s unclear whether Aleem is aware of how movies work. Namely, the decades long practice of Hollywood casting attractive people in major roles.

TOPSHOT – US actor Tom Cruise attends a red carpet event for the film ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ in Seoul on June 19, 2022. (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP) (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)

Top Gun is Dangerous Because It Doesn’t Hate America

Obviously given that absurdly hyperbolic review, Aleem also hopes it “tanks” at the Academy Awards this weekend.

“Top Gun” essentially saved the film industry and theatrical experience this year, according to the industry’s biggest director.

READ: STEVEN SPIELBERG SAYS TOM CRUISE SAVED HOLLYWOOD WITH ‘TOP GUN: MAVERICK’

All because it didn’t openly hate America and provided compelling entertainment with realistic aerial action and a generally upbeat tone, despite some more serious momenets.

But that’s exactly why it’s so dangerous and “insidious” to MSNBC.

Far left media outlets and writers have become conditioned to view entertainment as a venue to promote progressive ideology.

Instead of movies being, you know, a product, which people should generally enjoy, they want each story to advance liberal ideals.

America is bad being one of them.

“Top Gun” was a slap in the face, partially because it was so successful.

As woke companies like Disney put out progressive propaganda that fails at the box office, they get increasingly angrier.

Turns out, most Americans don’t want political lectures from condescending liberals. They want quality entertainment they can enjoy with their families.

But that’s the antithesis of what MSNBC wants. And so, we get ridiculous rants like Aleem’s that display a fundamental disconnect from reality.

Hopefully “Top Gun” wins Best Picture and has a sequel announced shortly. Just imagine how angry he’ll be then.