‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Lands Oscars Best Picture Nomination, Only One Other Film Can Compete

“Top Gun: Maverick” is officially in the running to win Best Picture at the Oscars.

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards dropped Tuesday, and to the surprise of probably a lot of woke critics, the highly-anticipated sequel about Navy pilots received a nod.

The only other film that was truly outstanding to also receive a Best Picture nomination was “All Quiet on the Western Front.”

Will the Academy give “Top Gun: Maverick” the recognition fans want to see?

“Top Gun: Maverick” was an exceptional film. It was hands down a top two film of 2022. The only other film that is in the conversation is fellow nominee “All Quiet on the Western Front.”

Most of what Hollywood pumps out is nonsense and completely woke garbage. Think about the last time we had a truly patriotic film. Do you even remember? It feels like it was a different lifetime when Hollywood regularly made pro-America content like “We Were Soldiers” or “Saving Private Ryan.”

“Top Gun: Maverick” was a breath of fresh air as viewers got to see Tom Cruise zipping around in an F-18. Do you know how we know people liked it?

The film has made just under $1.49 billion globally at the box office. That makes it the 12th-highest grossing film in the history of cinema. After a couple years of theaters sitting empty because of COVID, people poured in with their popcorn and snacks to watch a sequel decades in the making.

What about “All Quiet on the Western Front”?

The only film among the nominees that you could argue is better is the WWI movie about the horrors of war. For a film that is in German, I still couldn’t stop paying attention for a single second.

“All Quiet on the Western Front” hooks you in and doesn’t let you go. There’s zero bright moments. The war film is unbelievably horrifying and ominous.

That was the goal going into it, and it exceeded all expectations. If it does win, which would be easy to justify, it’d be only the second remake ever to win Best Picture. “The Departed” was technically a remake of “Infernal Affairs,” and the Leonardo DiCaprio film locked up Best Picture back in 2007. So, it would be in extremely rarified air.

As for the rest of the nominations, not a single one holds a light to “Top Gun: Maverick” or “All Quiet on the Western Front.” Let’s hope the Academy does the right thing and actually awards a film people enjoyed.