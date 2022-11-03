Too Little Too Late? NBA Commish Adam Silver Will Meet With Kyrie Irving ‘Next Week’

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has finally come out and addressed Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving’s anti-Semitism. Silver’s solution? He’ll talk to Irving about it next week.

This is a prime example on what not to do when handling a PR crisis.

If the NBA truly believed all the BS it spews — being an “accepting league for everyone,” and that there’s “no room for hatred” — then Silver wouldn’t wait NEARLY TWO FULL WEEKS to address Irving’s offensive retweet of an anti-Semitic movie.

The NBA Commissioner, who is Jewish, released the following:

KYRIE MADE A HALF-HEARTED ‘APOLOGY’

On Wednesday, both the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving released a joint statement about Irving’s tweet. The 2018 movie “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” is based on a 2015 book of the same name and has been denounced as anti-Semitic by many Jewish groups.

When a reporter questioned Irving’s tweet last week, the star basketball player doubled down on his post. He accused the reporter of “dehumanizing” him.

“Can you please stop calling it a promotion? What am I promoting?… Don’t dehumanize me up here.”



Kyrie Irving and Nick Friedell have an exchange during the Nets postgame press conference.



(via @_Talkin_NBA)pic.twitter.com/7oUmmSL05U — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 30, 2022

THE NBA’S SILENCE IS DEFEANING

The joint statement by Kyrie and the Nets received criticism when Irving said he did not believe “everything” in the documentary. The word choice insinuated that he still believes certain aspects of the film.

“I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day. I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility. I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles.”

Kyrie irving statement regarding his twitter post of an anti-semitic movie

THE NBA IS FULL OF SELECTIVE OUTRAGE

For a league that prides itself on being so “woke,” the NBA is in an absolute slumber on this.

Why is the NBA only outraged on certain issues?

Lebron James, Steve Kerr, Gregg Popovich and other players and coaches can’t run to the cameras quick enough to condemn certain situations. However, their picking-and-choosing of what is morally right is pathetic.

For years now the NBA has been silent about Chinese human rights abuses. Why? Because they don’t want to upset the large economy that also is responsible for manufacturing much of the NBA’s merchandise.

The NBA allowed players to have sayings such as “Unity,” and “Peace” on their jerseys. Apparently they believe those words are for some, and not for all.