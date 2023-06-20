Too Far: Self-Checkout Kiosks Are Now Seeking Tips

Videos by OutKick

A TikTok post has gone viral after a self-checkout kiosk asked for a tip. I’m not exactly sure why one needs to tip a robot when they did all the work themselves, but here we are in 2023 and the people hate it.

The result, of course, is that people are becoming increasingly frustrated with today’s tipping culture.

Tipping has now gone from a customary action that was a nice gesture, to expected, to now absolutely repulsed in most cases. And, the greedy powers-that-be are laughing all the way to the bank… literally.

TIPPING CULTURE’S REVERSE EFFECT

Reddit user “_seaweed_” sparked the conversation after posting the screen shot of the insane tipping question. After purchasing a refreshing Vita Coconut water to nurse her hangover to go along with her chicken Caesar wrap, the kiosk prompted her for a tip on her $23.05 purchase.

The post quickly went viral as people shared their own experiences of being asked to tip on what seems like everything these days. “Does the money I tip go back into my account as I’m the server?! In that case. 100% tip!” one Redditor wrote.

The kiosk’s rage-inducing tip question is the latest in today’s tipping culture obsessed society, and it’s having actual negative effects for those that need it the most. People are becoming so fed up with the out of control tipping that they are now taking it out on those that need it the most – especially in the service industry. A Bankrate survey found that 2 out of 3 Americans now hold a negative view about tipping.

Tipping culture has gotten out of hand as people are being asked to pay additional money on everything. (Getty Images)

SELF-CHECKOUT KIOSK HAS PEOPLE IRRITATED

When you have people already irritable because the cost of everything is so high, and then add a tip to what used to be just a given part of someone’s job, the backlash and anger is only going to grow. If you’ve ever looked at your Uber or a restaurant receipt you know exactly what I’m talking about.

When people are being charged for everything, they soon won’t tip on anything. I mean who wants to actively tip robots that are eventually going to take over their job one day?