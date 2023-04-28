Alabama DB Tony Mitchell’s Emotional Arrest Video Released

Videos by OutKick

Tony Mitchell shed some tears when police slapped on the handcuffs during his March arrest.

The freshman DB, who was a four star recruit in the 2023 class before enrolling, was arrested in Florida in March after police stopped him and allegedly found guns and drugs in his vehicle.

He wasn’t charged for the gun being in the car, but was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell and/or deliver. Mitchell is also accused of driving faster than 140 mph in a possible attempt to evade police. He was immediately suspended by head coach Nick Saban.

Now, the arrest video is out, and it’s a very tough look for the Alabama freshman.

Tony Mitchell was in a rough emotional state during his arrest.

Body camera footage released by Law&Crime Network on YouTube shows police making contact with Mitchell, and it appeared he knew right from the jump he was in trouble.

As soon as the cuffs came out, and Mitchell was moved to a police car, he became incredibly emotional. Mitchell also pleaded with police and claimed anything illegal in the car was his.

“None of that stuff is mine. I swear,” the Alabama DB pleaded. He also was quick to throw out the fact he was an Alabama player. The police, unsurprisingly, didn’t seem to care.

You can watch the full video below.

The police officers were incredibly professional.

One of the biggest takeaways from this video is the incredible professionalism of the police officers who arrested Mitchell.

He allegedly attempted to evade them by driving at unbelievably high speeds, and multiple illegal items were found in his car – which he denied were his. The police couldn’t have been more professional. They spoke to him clearly and concise about the situation he was in.

Alabama DB Tony Mitchell’s arrest video released. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube https://youtu.be/w1bwDtPD68U)

As for Mitchell, playing football for Alabama is the least of his concerns right now. He’s charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell and/or distribute. That’s not a minor slap on the wrist. That’s a very serious charge, and he’s suspended for the team.

Everyone makes mistakes, but some are certainly bigger than others. If Mitchell is found guilty, hopefully, he’ll still be able to get his life together. As Nick Saban said, “Everybody’s got an opportunity to make choices and decisions. There’s no such thing as being in the wrong place at the wrong time. You have to be responsible about who you’re with, who you’re around, what you do and who you associate yourself with, along with the situations you put yourself in.”

Tony Mitchell arrest video released. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube https://youtu.be/w1bwDtPD68U)

This situation is a great reminder of that fact. Tony Mitchell is now in a very tough situation that could have been completely avoided.