Alabama defensive back Tony Mitchell was arrested in Florida on Wednesday. The former four-star recruit in the Class of 2023 is a freshman on the Crimson Tide football team who chose to enroll early for the spring semester.

Tony Mitchell (Image via the University of Alabama)

Mitchell’s arrest was confirmed by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell and/or deliver in Bonifay, Florida, on the panhandle.

The University of Alabama is currently on spring break.

Thus, student-athletes that are not in-season — like Mitchell — are away from campus.

Mitchell, who was driving, and passenger Christophere Lewis were stopped on Wednesday afternoon. Police detected the “odor of burnt marijuana” coming from the vehicle during the traffic stop.

When asked if there was marijuana in the vehicle, Mitchell then produced a bag from the passenger floorboard. He and Lewis were taken into custody at that point.

Police then proceeded to search the vehicle and found a lot more than what Mitchell presented.

A search of the vehicle produced an additional significant amount of marijuana, a set of scales, a loaded handgun between the passenger seat and center console, and a large amount of cash. — Holmes County Sheriff’s Office

Here is an image of everything that was discovered in the search:

Lewis, like Mitchell, was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to sell and/or deliver. He also received a charge for carrying a concealed firearm without a permit. It was his gun, not Mitchell’s.

They were both booked at the Holmes County Jail.

Further details, like bond, are unclear at this time. The relation between Mitchell and Lewis is also unknown.

The Crimson Tide football program will begin its spring football practice next week.