Tone-Deaf Oakland A’s Gift Miguel Cabrera $90 Bottle Of Wine

Videos by OutKick

The Oakland Athletics continue to embarrass themselves.

This week, the A’s hosted the Detroit Tigers, including future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera. Miggy is retiring after this season, so during his farewell tour, teams across the league have showered the 12-time All-Star with gifts. It’s just a way of saying congratulations on a legendary career.

Usually, the gifts symbolize something meaningful to the organization or its home city. For example, the Los Angeles Dodgers gifted Cabrera a Hollywood star. The Cleveland Guardians — who share a city with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame — gave him a guitar. The Texas Rangers presented him with a custom saddle.

The Athletics, though, weren’t quite as thoughtful or creative. Before Thursday’s game, Oakland handed Cabrera a bottle of wine from Caymus Vineyards.

Congratulations on a legendary career, Miggy! 👏 pic.twitter.com/OEZt8q5Vjq — Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 22, 2023

Imagine blasting 500+ home runs and winning seven Silver Sluggers just to be given the same token of appreciation you’d bring the host of a nice dinner party.

But, retailing for $90 a bottle, the Caymus cab is right on brand for the A’s.

The Athletics are notoriously frugal. Oakland has spent the least of any team on their roster and has refused to renovate the Oakland Coliseum as the team tries to complete a move to Las Vegas.

But the price of the bottle isn’t even the biggest problem with this tone-deaf parting gift.

The A’s gave Miguel Cabrera a bottle of wine as a retirement gift. (Photo by Brandon Vallance/Getty Images)

See, Miggy is a recovering alcoholic.

In 2010, Cabrera spent three months in an outpatient treatment program to focus on getting sober. He faced legal issues due to his drinking in 2009 and again in 2011 when he was busted for a DUI.

When the Tigers won the AL Central in 2012, out of respect for his sobriety, the team had non-alcoholic champagne available. Still, Cabrera chose to excuse himself from the celebration.

And last year, when he recorded the 3,000th hit of his career, he celebrated with a glass of non-alcoholic champagne.

Somehow, though, Oakland missed that memo.

Cheers, guys.