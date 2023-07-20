Tommy Kahnle Obliterates Fan In Dugout As Yankees Continue To Suck

Videos by OutKick

Remember when red skies lighted New York because of the neighboring Canadian wildfires? And the air quality was so poor that wearing a mask finally began to make sense?

Yeah, somehow, those were better times for the Yankees compared to present day.

‘Class of the Division’ In The Stinkin’ Pits

Add another unhappy camper to the list of unhappy Yankees after relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle’s glorious tirade on Wednesday.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 03: Tommy Kahnle #41 of the New York Yankees in action against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on July 3, 2023 in Bronx borough of New York City. New York Yankees defeated the Baltimore Orioles 6-3. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Kahnle stepped on the mound and yielded a run late in the game, bumping the LA Angels to a 7-3 lead. Kahnle didn’t take his lousy outing particularly well.

To let out his frustrations, Kahnle started annihilating a poor cooling fan in the dugout. Suddenly throwing better, Kahnle threw his glove with heater speed and knocked the cooling fan to the ground. He proved his point by stomping on the pieces, with manager Aaron Boone soon having to speak with Kahnle over the meltdown.

WATCH:

Tommy Kahnle is furious with himself pic.twitter.com/tIiiiabRkp — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 20, 2023

“I just wanted to talk to him about the inning and making sure we were in a good spot,” Boone said, acknowledging Kahnle’s meltdown. “That was between me and him. It wasn’t anything around that.”

The lowly Angels completed the three-game series sweep against NY on Wednesday.

The Yankees are free-falling. Notably after the All-Star break and without their star, Aaron Judge — whose toe injury begs the question if his 6-foot-7, 283 lb. frame may be made of glass.

Judge has missed 34 games since running into a fence at Dodger Stadium. New York is 14-20 in his absence.

READ: CARLOS RODON BLOWS KISS TO ANGRY, BOOING FANS IN LATEST YANKEES EMBARRASSMENT

For the first July since 1990, the Yanks are positioned LAST in the AL East.

Their players are starting to hear about it: from the fans in sunny Anaheim to the Bronx faithful back home.

On the mound Wednesday, 2022 All-Star Carlos Rodon gave up six runs to the Angels. Rodon got jeered by the Yankees fans in attendance at Angel Stadium (there were plenty).

The pitcher answered by blowing a kiss to the crowd.

It was a major F-U to the Yanks fans, who are left to dread New York’s subpar year.