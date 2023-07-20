Carlos Rodon Blows Kiss To Angry, Booing Fans In Latest Yankees Embarrassment

Videos by OutKick

Carlos Rodon became the unfortunate face of New York Yankees‘ fans frustrations on Wednesday.

Rodon, an offseason $160 million signing, has been hurt for most of 2023, making just three starts this season.

His third start came Wednesday, hoping to help the team avoid a disastrous series against the Los Angeles Angels.

It did not go well.

Rodon pitched just 4.1 innings, allowing six runs on four hits, with five walks and just three strikeouts.

As he was walking off the mound early in the start, some Yankees fans didn’t hide their frustration.

And in response, Rodon chose an unusual response: blowing them a kiss as he walked into the dugout.

Rodon reacts to some Yankees fans in attendance pic.twitter.com/oE86bvyTq1 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 19, 2023

After the game, Rodon explained why he chose to respond to the fans’ heckling.

“Yeah, I blew a kiss…it was uh, I guess it was the best reaction to give, um, but, better not to give a reaction, I guess,” Rodon said.

“It’s just one of those things, I was frustrated, better to blow a kiss than not do anything at all,” he continued. “Just a frustrating outing, that’s for sure, and I showed it there in the second, early.”

Carlos Rodón meets with the media & reacts to his outing against the Angels and blowing a kiss to the crowd during the game. pic.twitter.com/hDL3mI9mO7 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) July 20, 2023

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – JULY 19: Carlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees pitches during the fourth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 19, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Rodon’s Struggles Representative Of Yankees Rapidly Fading Season

Yankees’ fans are justifiably frustrated with the team’s poor performance this season.

READ: $295 MILLION YANKEES ARE HAVING THEIR WORST SEASON IN DECADES

The Yankees entered the season with exceptionally high expectations. Brian Cashman retained Aaron Judge, while adding Rodon to pair with Gerrit Cole at the top of the rotation.

But Judge and Rodon have struggled with injuries, and previously reliable performers like Luis Severino have unceremoniously collapsed.

The sweep by a flailing Angels team, ensuring a fall into last place in the American League East, may have been the final straw for some disappointed fans.

The trade deadline though, offers an opportunity for the team to bolster the offense and potentially the rotation. Especially if Shohei Ohtani is actually available.

No matter how many additions they make, if big name players like Rodon don’t turn it around soon, the Yankees may have to deal with a lot more heckling from their own fans.