Air Pollution in New York Shuts Down Indoor WNBA Game; More Cancelations Ensue From Hazardous Haze

If you haven’t checked in on New York and neighboring northeastern states, everything’s up in smoke.

NY’s air quality has been so poor that a WNBA indoor basketball game was canceled. The New York Liberty were set to host the Minnesota Lynx at Barclays Center before the game got postponed.

Hold your breath; it gets worse.

Check out this almost unbelievable time-lapse of wildfire smoke consuming the World Trade Center and the New York City skyline.



Those vulnerable to poor air quality, including seniors and young children, should limit time outdoors if possible.



More: https://t.co/ChRuWv7X6E pic.twitter.com/mtKtLun8lN — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) June 7, 2023

Nightmare Scene In New York As Sports Shut Down

Appearing like a set out of the original “Dune” or “Mad Max,” the Big Apple has been dressed with orange skies and poor air quality due to neighboring wildfires from Canada (thanks, Canada).

In the wake of the pollution, the WNBA, MLB and NWLS rescheduled games initially slated for Wednesday.

The New York Yankees will play the Chicago White Sox for a doubleheader on Thursday. Bad conditions also affected the Philadelphia Phillies and Detroit Lions’ matchup, moving from Wednesday to Thursday.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – JUNE 7: In the middle of the afternoon, smoke from Canadian forest fires blankets the skyline of New York City, June 7, 2023, as seen from Brooklyn, New York. The city issued an air quality advisory, urging all citizens to stay indoors. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

A smoky haze from wildfires in Canada envelops the Statue of Liberty in Upper Bay on June 7, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

The National Women’s Soccer League rescheduled Orlando Pride versus NJ/NY Gotham FC to Aug. 9.

WNBA did not confirm a date for the Lynx and Liberty’s rescheduled matchup.

How Bad Is The Pollution? REAL Bad

According to Axios, air quality in Seattle when MLB canceled games because of hazardous pollution in 2020 received a 241 score per the air quality index (AQI).

Seattle’s score warned of harmful breathing conditions for outdoor activities. On Wednesday, Brooklyn reached a 242 score, and New York City hit 300.

Some of the most jarring images of the week are venues shrouded in opaque orange skies straight out of a dystopian film setting. The sports must flow!

Here’s what Yankee Stadium looks like at the moment



(via @eboland11) pic.twitter.com/uVED4K20HW — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 7, 2023

People sit in Bryant Park amid a smoky haze from wildfires in Canada on June 7, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)