Blazin’ With Biden: Tommy Chong Wants To Light Up With Sleepy Joe

83-year-old Tommy Chong knows exactly what 79-year-old Joe Biden needs in his life — weed! That’s right, Sleepy Joe needs some paralyzing ganja in his life to get further paralyzed and out of his mind.

Appearing on the Status Coup podcast, the noted stoner — who is looking quite good at 83 after a life of clean living that has included huge piles of weed — was asked which modern-day politician he’d like to light up with.

It was an easy answer for Tommy.

“Politician? Joe Biden,” Chong replied. “Oh man. He needs to get high so bad. Poor Joe.”

Tommy Chong tells @JordanChariton President Biden "needs to get high so bad, poor Joe. I mean his son does obviously, Hunter gets high….Joe needs to get high, Joe's there." pic.twitter.com/Zv3zZqSHj0 — Status Coup News (@StatusCoup) April 21, 2022

Woah, Tommy, let’s pump the brakes here. Have you watched Biden shake hands with air? It’s possible this guy is high as a kite already. You sure you want to see this old man even higher?

Chong went on to address that Hunter is a junkie and how Biden needs to remove weed as a Schedule I drug as it’s currently classified by the federal government.

“Unfortunately, Hunter had an opioid, some kind of alcohol, opioid, some kind of addiction,” Chong said. “But, you know, Joe needs to get high. Joe’s there, but he’s not quite.”

“Joe were hip, he would’ve come in and rescheduled weed. Because that scheduling is one that’s kind of stopping everything from the flow.”

Tommy adds in the conversation that psychedelics are known to give people peace.

Now imagine Joe Biden on acid. If you think the videos are wild now, think about the leader of the free world tripping on acid.

As a content guy, I’m here for it.

Joe Biden shaking hands with air🤔🤔Even air didn't want to shake his hands pic.twitter.com/Hz5Twy5NRo — Breakingtrendsnews (@Breakingtrends1) April 15, 2022

You know who might want to lay off the edibles? Kamala. Slow down, girlfriend. Give the gummies a break.