Woke Losers Rex Chapman, Keith Olbermann Mock and Make Sexist Jokes About Police Evacuating Tomi Lahren From Building

Last week, police had to evacuate OutKick personality Tomi Lahren out of the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque as violent protesters pounded on the door of the room in which she gave a speech.

Lahren and her father had to barricade themselves in a back room as campus police called for backup. The protesters also harassed students.

Lahren explained the event here.

So, this is a more serious matter than someone liking or not liking Lahren’s politics. Yet because her views often run afoul of the media consensus, two particular woke scumbuckets have excused the violent encounter.

We are referring to Rex Chapman and Keith Olbermann, who are essentially the same person minus Chapman’s history of robbing Apple stores.

First, Chapman endorsed a tweet that says Lahren should receive this exact threatening treatment wherever she goes:

Amazing you condone the harassment of college students. It wasn’t peaceful. State police had to be called. You are disgusting. https://t.co/VV0aHcTZWi — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 17, 2022

To be fair, it’s unclear if Chapman has more of an issue with Lahren or the police who arrived. After all, Chapman’s experience with police officers has not been kind:

Olbermann, while lonely on a Friday night at 11:30 pm, commented on the headlines that say the police had to “escort” Lahren out of the building:

Nothing like a never-married 63-year-old man calling a 30-year-old woman an “escort.”

It’s rather conspicuous to see a group that so often accuses others of misogyny, sexism, and endangering women so openly promote misogyny, sexism, and the endangerment of a woman.

I’m starting to think Chapman, Olbermann, and the other eunuchs aren’t as progressive and idealistic as they promote.

Can you imagine the tears this bunch would shed had a political extremist organized a violent protest against, say, Jemele Hill or Joy Reid?

Because that’s exactly what happened to Lahren:

Speaking of white supremacy, do you know who seems like a bit of a white supremacist? Rex Chapman for using the N-word on Twitter:

Not good, Rex. Now, go cancel yourself. Those are the woke rules.

As for Keith Olbermann — there really isn’t much left to cancel, is there?

#EndSexism. #WeStandAgainstViolence. #FWhiteSupremacy. #LonelybutLooking.

Okay, that last one was only for Olbermann.