OutKick’s Tomi Lahren Joins Dr. Phil To Talk Woke College Campuses

Tomi Lahren joined Doctor Phil to discuss the woke agenda she’s witnessed on college campuses around the country. Lahren discussed her own experiences on various campuses with both Dr. Phil and Dr. Shaun Harper of Southern California.

Less than a month ago, police had to escort Lahren out of a campus event at the University of New Mexico after an organized riot broke out. Lahren, her father, and members of the Turning Point USA chapter had to barricade themselves in a back room as campus police called for backup.

“I speak on several college campuses, but I’m not even going to use myself as an example,” Lahren told Dr. Phil. “There is Turning Point USA and college Republican chapters all across this country and they host conservative speakers, and almost every time there is some kind of an outcry. The same is not said, and you do not see it when a liberal comes to campus.”

The first of the two episodes featuring Lahren with Dr. Phil aired on October 10, with the second episode set to air on October 11. Dr. Phil airs on OWN on weekdays at 8 AM EST, 7 PM EST, and 11 PM EST.

Below is a snippet from Lahren’s appearance with Dr. Phil on Monday:

Catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday starting at 7 p.m. ET on OutKick’s YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.