I feel the need to open up this week’s edition of Par Talk with a personal note about my own golf game, because I’m very much battling demons at the moment. We’ll get to the professional golfers in a bit, I know you’re all much more concerned about how my round went on Sunday with $30 on the line.

Full disclosure here, I’m a 2 handicap who typically plays once a week and gets to beat balls on the range once or twice a week as well, which as I write that while hearing my 11-month-old son screaming downstairs sounds selfish, but dad has to get his money’s worth at the country club.

That monthly bill is coming either way. My wife loves that excuse, I’d recommend everyone try it out.

Anyway, on Sunday I played in our regular game fully prepared to shoot between 75-80, donate my $30, and sign up to do it all again next week, but something happened: I discovered the center of the club face.

I get through the opening three holes at even par – which is the toughest stretch on the course – and decide that hey, maybe today’s the day we post something in the red. I make the turn at 1-under after a truly disgusting up-and-down on the Par 3 9th. The vibes, they were good.

Then, something happened, again: I remembered I stink at this stupid game.

Airmail the green on 11, double bogey. Miss the green from 75 yards on 12, bogey. Miss my target by 75 yards on 13, double bogey. Miss my target by 100 yards on 14, bogey before losing consciousness on the last four holes and waking up to a 9-over 45 on the back nine. At my home course. That I play every week.

A 35-45, for a smooth 80.

Sadly, this is the second time I’ve pulled this stunt recently, only the first time it was much, much worse.

How about shooting 4-under 32 on the front nine and then proceeding to shoot 7-over 43 on the back nine? Yep, that was me a few weeks ago. You want to talk about going from an all-time high to an all-time low, post your best nine-hole score ever, and then forget how to swing a club on the next nine holes. Do not recommend it.

Granted, the back nine at my home course plays every bit of two shots harder than the front nine, but not seven or eight like I handed to the course by refusing to use my brain.

Somehow I still have friends at the golf course who look me in the eye after these two catastrophic debacles. It probably helps that I hand them cash every weekend after turning into one of the great choke artists of our time.

Why am I telling you all this and admitting to thousands upon thousands of people that I kind of sort of stink at golf? Because I have to hold myself accountable, and as we build a personal community here in the land of Par Talk, I have to admit my defeats no matter how ashamed my entire family is of me after another pathetic display.

Tom Kim Big Mans Tiger Woods By Breaking 111-Year Record

It’s safe to say Tom Kim enjoys playing golf in Las Vegas. With his successful defense of the Shriners Children’s Open, the 21-year-old is now a three-time PGA Tour winner and a history maker.

After holding off Adam Hadwin by a shot to win on Sunday, Kim became the youngest three-time winner since Tiger Woods managed to do so years and years ago. Woods was just 21 years and 13 days old when he won his third win on Tour in 1997, while Kim was 21 years, three months, and four days old finding the winner’s circle this weekend.

Woods beat Kim to the three-win punch. But the young South Korean did manage to snap a 111-year-old record along the way.

According to golf stat god Justin Ray, Kim is the youngest and first man to successfully defend a PGA Tour title since John McDermott did the same back in 1912.

Youngest to successfully defend a PGA Tour-recognized title, since 1900 John McDermott, 1912 U.S. Open – 20 years, 11 months, 21 days Tom Kim, 2023 Shriners – 21 years, 3 months, 24 days — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) October 16, 2023

Kim very much came out of nowhere over the weekend to win the Shriners having shot back-to-back 68’s to begin his tournament. Things very much clicked on Saturday, however, as he carded an 11-under 62 to jump to the top of the leaderboard. He managed to do just enough and post 66 on Sunday despite making two early bogeys.

Brooks Koepka Will Gladly Take A $4 Million Bonus

The individual side of LIV Golf’s 2023 campaign wrapped up on Sunday in familiar fashion with Brooks Koepka earning his second straight win in the Jeddah event. Koepka knew that the win itself earned him a $4 million paycheck. But had no idea that his playoff win over Talor Gooch meant another $4 million was headed his way as well.

READ: LIV GOLF FURIOUS WITH OWGR’S DECISION TO NOT REWARD WORLD RANKING POINTS, BUT IT’S THE PLAYERS WHO HAVE TO BE MOST UPSET

With his win, Koepka jumped to the No. 3 spot in the year-long standings. He had no idea there was the added perk of a multi-million bonus involved.

Koepka was told about his extra chunk of change during his post-round interview and was completely caught off guard.

Imagine not realizing you’re playing for an additional $4 million and then not losing your mind when told about it. Koepka is more machine than human, however, which makes his super-chilled reaction incredibly on brand.

Follow Mark Harris on X @ItIsMarkHarris or email him at mark.harris@outkick.com to talk all things golf.