Tom Kim Falls Into Swamp, Lays In Creek To Clean Up, Hears ‘One Of Us’ Chants During PGA Championship

Tom Kim was baptized in the mud pits of Oak Hill.
The Korean golfer saw his day go sideways after falling into a swamp during the first round of the PGA Championship.
Kim’s lowlight came in the sixth hole — cameras caught the young pro emerging out of the mud like Andy Dufresne in “The Shawshank Redemption.”
The look might’ve been messy, but Tom Kim’s image and swagger came out clean on the other side.
Kim didn’t have a particularly positive appearance at the Oak Hill Country Club on Thursday, but the 20-year-old did prove to be ready in moments of crisis.
As Tom Kim came out of the pit with mud coating him — ankles to elbows — he quickly reached for the spare shirt, and carried on as usual.
According to the internet, Kim was greeted after his baptism with “one of us” chants.
Tom Kim certainly reacted like any of us would: red to the gills with humiliation. “It couldn’t get any worse,” Kim said after the day concluded. He appeared in pure disbelief as he slowly discovered just how quickly the video of his slip spread online.
It was a day worth forgetting and a stink worth washing off for Kim. He logged two birdies, five bogeys and finished 3 over through his first 15 holes.
This is how the Internet reacted to Tom Kim:
