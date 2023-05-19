Tom Kim Falls Into Swamp, Lays In Creek To Clean Up, Hears ‘One Of Us’ Chants During PGA Championship

Videos by OutKick

Tom Kim was baptized in the mud pits of Oak Hill.

The Korean golfer saw his day go sideways after falling into a swamp during the first round of the PGA Championship.

Kim’s lowlight came in the sixth hole — cameras caught the young pro emerging out of the mud like Andy Dufresne in “The Shawshank Redemption.”

The look might’ve been messy, but Tom Kim’s image and swagger came out clean on the other side.

WATCH:

Tom Kim fell in the mud.



Tom Kim laid down in a creek to clean himself up.



Tom Kim had a spare shirt ready.



Tom Kim needs his own stream. pic.twitter.com/r6rtXY3CZk — Tim Reilly (@LifeOfTimReilly) May 18, 2023

Kim didn’t have a particularly positive appearance at the Oak Hill Country Club on Thursday, but the 20-year-old did prove to be ready in moments of crisis.

As Tom Kim came out of the pit with mud coating him — ankles to elbows — he quickly reached for the spare shirt, and carried on as usual.

According to the internet, Kim was greeted after his baptism with “one of us” chants.

Tom Kim of South Korea plays a shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 18, 2023 in Rochester, New York. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Tom Kim certainly reacted like any of us would: red to the gills with humiliation. “It couldn’t get any worse,” Kim said after the day concluded. He appeared in pure disbelief as he slowly discovered just how quickly the video of his slip spread online.

Tom Kim just found out he went viral.



“everyone knows?!” pic.twitter.com/Vgpa2MhdFF — claire rogers (@kclairerogers) May 19, 2023

It was a day worth forgetting and a stink worth washing off for Kim. He logged two birdies, five bogeys and finished 3 over through his first 15 holes.

This is how the Internet reacted to Tom Kim:

ESPN after dark pic.twitter.com/iuFrNdYv2T — Patrick McDonald (@AmateurStatus) May 18, 2023

The best golf stat line you will ever see courtesy of Tom Kim pic.twitter.com/w46OxS6EN9 — Randall L (@RandallWL) May 19, 2023

Nothing like seeing Tom Kim come out of the creek/marsh/whatever like this. pic.twitter.com/jAanoyHfsi — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) May 18, 2023

"It couldn't get any worse" – Tom Kim, heart of a champion pic.twitter.com/rQYLhDUuxu — Meltdown Tracker (@WithTheSticks) May 19, 2023

Imagine turning on the TV to check on your Tom Kim (+9000) long shot bet and you see this 😭



(via @SkySportsGolf)pic.twitter.com/97I3eZp1Fs — br_betting (@br_betting) May 19, 2023

found the tom kim video and it is wild pic.twitter.com/RtCbvu3j9M — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) May 19, 2023

TAKE IT OFF TOM KIM!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/aaoKqMxnVY — smalls (@StephieSmallls) May 18, 2023

Tom Kim tonight is one of the funniest things to happen in golf history pic.twitter.com/mSz8tbgrt5 — NBA Slime (@TerryFranconia) May 19, 2023

The moment Tom Kim found out everyone knew about the swamp. pic.twitter.com/Q4mPaAhioF — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) May 19, 2023

"I miss days when I played on a Tour without cameras." @KiraDixon asking Tom Kim about THAT viral moment 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0ETpW7tpjc — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) May 19, 2023

Fancy people pay big money for mud treatments like this. And Tom Kim got one for free. pic.twitter.com/AIQqaNXNU0 — Amanda Rose (@AmandaGolf59) May 19, 2023