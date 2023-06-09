Tom Holland Taking A Break From Acting Due To His Latest Show Being So Incredibly Dark

Videos by OutKick

Tom Holland is stepping away from acting due to the intense pressure of “The Crowded Room.”

The Apple TV+ series premiered Friday, and expectations for the series with Holland and Amanda Seyfried are through the roof.

The series is described as, “10-episode limited series that stars Holland as Danny Sullivan, a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation.”

Every preview for the show looks great, and fans can’t wait to dive in. However, it apparently wasn’t all sunshine and roses for Holland.

Tom Holland steps away from acting.

Acting, generally speaking, isn’t a very intense job. It’s pretty easy. You read some lines, grab your bag of cash and go home. It’s like being in a war zone. However, some roles can be dark enough where they can weigh on you. That’s apparently what happened with Tom Holland in “The Crowded Room.”

The star actor said the following in an interview with Extra about filming the show (via Variety):

It was a tough time, for sure. We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before. And then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure…I’m no stranger to hard work. I’ve lived by the idea that hard work is good work. Then again, the show did break me. There did come a time where I needed a break and disappeared and went to Mexico for a week and had time on a beach and laid low. I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was. I am excited to see how it turns out. I feel like our hard work wasn’t in vain.

Hype for the show is massive.

It’s obvious from the previews for “The Crowded Room” that the show is going to be incredibly dark. The show from Apple looks like it’s going take viewers down a very ominous path.

That’s not a bad thing at all. We all know that kind of content can play very well with audiences.

Not only are the previews dark, but filming the show and diving into the script was so dark that Holland now needs to step away.

I hate to say it but his comments are only going to drive interest up. He’s talking like he just returned from deployment.

He’s taking a year off from the entertainment game and stated, “the show did break me.” Comments like that are going to only add further intrigue to the situation.

Hopefully, Holland returns to acting sooner than later because he’s an outstanding talent. For now, we can finally watch “The Crowded Room.” It definitely looks like an outstanding show.