‘The Crowded Room’ Looks Like TV’s Next Great Mystery-Thriller

Apple might have a monster hit on its hands with “The Crowded Room.”

The highly-anticipated limited series with Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried premieres this Friday, and all signs point to it being an incredibly intriguing ride.

The series is described as a, “10-episode limited series that stars Holland as Danny Sullivan, a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation.”

Does that sound interesting? Well, hype was already high enough after the trailer dropped several weeks back.

Now, an inside look is out at Tom Holland’s latest project, and it definitely looks like it will be worth giving a shot.

Will Tom Holland’s “The Crowded Room” be a success?

As loyal OutKick readers know, I’m a huge sucker for dark content. I could talk about “True Detective” season one all day without getting bored.

If it’s dark, sinister, engaging, captivating, gritty and fun, there’s almost a 100% chance I’ll check it out. It looks like “The Crowded Room” will check all those boxes.

Viewers will be dragged down the rabbit hole of a dark mystery and the Apple series won’t let us go. Yeah, sign me up immediately.

Plus, Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried are both star talents. Seyfried recently played Elizabeth Holmes in a Hulu series, and it was incredible. Holland is best known for playing Spiderman, but just about everything he touches is outstanding.

Now, the two will team up for a fascinating Apple TV+ series. It definitely looks incredibly mysterious.

“The Crowded Room” with Tom Holland looks outstanding. (Credit: Apple TV+)

You can catch the premiere this Friday on Apple TV+. I’ll definitely be watching.