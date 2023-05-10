Tom Holland’s New Thriller Series Looks Unbelievably Dark And Trippy

Videos by OutKick

Tom Holland might have another major hit on his hands with “The Crowded Room.”

Holland is most famous for playing Spiderman, but there’s no doubt his acting range exceeds simply being in superhero films.

In fact, there’s a very strong argument to be made he has some of the best range in Hollywood and can do just about anything. He can go from Spiderman, “The Devil All the Time,” “Cherry” and “Uncharted” all in a matter of years.

Now, the new Apple TV+ series looks like it will be one of his best projects yet. It also looks like the kind of mystery that will keep viewers awake at night with nightmares or simply debating what’s going on.

Could go either way. Fire up the preview and then we’ll dive in.

Tom Holland’s “The Crowded Room” looks great.

It definitely looks like Holland is about to have another major hit on his hands. You can tell “The Crowded Room” is going to be wild just from the trailer.

Apple describes the show as a “10-episode limited series that stars Holland as Danny Sullivan, a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation.”

Does that get your blood pumping? It definitely should. The description tied with the trailer should have expectations going through the roof.

“The Crowded Room” with Tom Holland looks great. (Credit: Apple TV+)

Whenever it comes to a trippy mystery, the key is to keep people on edge and inject it with as much darkness and sinister elements as possible.

I fee; like I’m saying this a lot these days but “True Detective” season one is the gold standard. The first season of “Westworld” is also up there.

Keep everyone on the edge of their seats, throw some twists and everything will work out in the end. It looks like that’s exactly what “The Crowded Room” will do with Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried.

“The Crowded Room” stars Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried. (Credit: Apple TV+)

You can catch “The Crowded Room” on Apple TV+ starting June 9. I’ll make sure to have a review once it drops. There’s zero shot I’m missing it, and most of you reading this likely feel the same.