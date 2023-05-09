Tom Hanks Slams Classic Books Being Edited For Modern Sensitivities

Videos by OutKick

Hollywood legend and recent novelist Tom Hanks wants publishers to keep their hands off the classics.

While folks on the Left complain about books with sexual content being removed from schools, let’s not forget that they’re behind a trend in editing classic books in a bid to get them in lockstep with “modern sensitivities.”

Hanks is doing press for his debut novel, The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece. As part of that press tour, the Forest Gump star did an interview with BBC Radio 4 that aired Tuesday morning. In it, Hanks was asked about the recent trend in censoring books by authors like Roald Dahl and Agatha Christie because modern readers might find some of the content “problematic.”

Well, we can firmly say that Hanks is not a fan of this.

“Well, I’m of the opinion that we’re all grown-ups here. And we understand the time and the place and when these things were written. And it’s not very hard at all to say: that doesn’t quite fly right now, does it?” Hanks said, per The Telegraph.

“Let’s have faith in our own sensibilities here, instead of having somebody decide what we may or may not be offended by,” he said. “Let me decide what I am offended by and not offended by. I would be against reading any book from any era that says ‘abridged due to modern sensitivities’.”

Thank you, Tom Hanks.

What’s happening is complete insanity. When you’re editing out the word “fat” in the name of “inclusivity” some screws are very, very loose.

Hanks is the second major Hollywood name to speak out against editing classic works in recent weeks. Steven Spielberg said he regretted removing guns from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle