Beloved Roald Dahl Books Edited To Delete ‘Fat’ References, Be More ‘Inclusive’

You didn’t think they’d stop at Dr. Seuss, did you? Now the woke army is out to destroy more of your favorite children’s books.

Roald Dahl wrote some of the most iconic kids’ stories of all time, including “Matilda,” “James and the Giant Peach,” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” But now these classics are getting a woke reboot.

Puffin, the publisher of Dahl’s works, has hired sensitivity readers to make changes to the books and ensure they “can continue to be enjoyed by all today.”

The first rewrite altered descriptions of characters’ physical appearances and removed references to some characters being fat. The edits also changed some language to become more gender-neutral.

Roald Dahl (1916 – 1990) wrote some of today’s most iconic children’s books. (Photo by Ronald Dumont/Daily Express/Getty Images)

Editors systematically edited out the word “fat.”

They also watered down any unflattering descriptions of a character’s appearance.

Augustus Gloop, the chubby kid featured in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” is now “enormous” instead of “fat.” Mrs. Twit, a character from “The Twits,” is now just “beastly” instead of “ugly and beastly.”

The original version of “James and the Giant Peach” described Miss Sponge as “the fat one.” That reference has been removed. Also, Miss Spider’s head isn’t “black” anymore. And the Earthworm has given up its “lovely pink skin” for “lovely smooth skin.”

Because we’d hate to offend a fictional earthworm.

In Dahl’s “The Witches,” editors removed a line that indicated a little boy needed to “go on a diet.”

Also in “The Witches,” a paragraph noting that witches are bald beneath their wigs includes a new line that reads: “There are plenty of other reasons why women might wear wigs, and there is certainly nothing wrong with that.”

Puffin also rewrote Roald Dahl books to become more gender-inclusive.

The Oompa Loompas in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” are now small people instead of small men. The Cloud-Men of “James and the Giant Peach” are now Cloud-People.

Puffin defends its decision to rewrite Roald Dahl books.

“Words matter,” begins a notice that now sits at the bottom of the copyright page in Dahl’s works.

“The wonderful words of Roald Dahl can transport you to different worlds and introduce you to the most marvelous characters. This book was written many years ago, and so we regularly review the language to ensure that it can continue to be enjoyed by all today.”

Puffin worked with a group called Inclusive Minds to make the most recent changes. According to their website, Inclusive Minds is a “collective for people who are passionate about inclusion, diversity, equality and accessibility in children’s literature, and are committed to changing the face of children’s books.”

Still, many people aren’t buying into it.

The thing that annoys me about the Roald Dahl changes is how stupid they are. A ban on the word “fat” yet keeping in the rest of the description in which Augustus Gloop is clearly fat pic.twitter.com/1Grm0gMwZJ — Anita Singh (@anitathetweeter) February 18, 2023

This change to Roald Dahl is so preposterously, laughably pointless it makes you wonder whether the publisher is aware that fiction is an act of creatively making things up. pic.twitter.com/FZ84I3toPB — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) February 18, 2023

Haven’t seen a single person of any political leaning say the Roald Dahl edits are good. No one seems to have asked for this and it was executed abysmally. Genuinely baffled as to how they get through presumably a large number of reasonable people at Penguin?! https://t.co/KJPYAAe7F6 — Summer Anne Burton (@summeranne) February 18, 2023

Editing would be one thing. Ideological butchering is another.

Ironically enough, the same people applauding the censorship of Roald Dahl will also attack conservatives for “book banning” of blatantly pornographic material in school libraries.

Graphic “children’s” books depicting oral sex, masturbation and orgies? Totally fine. But don’t you dare assume the gender of an Oompa Loompa.