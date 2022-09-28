Tom Brady’s Selling Ridiculously High-Priced Hoodies Of Himself

Tom Brady appears to be positioning himself and his kids to begin living off of one income. As divorce rumors continue to swirl, Brady seems to be attempting to fatten his pockets in preparation for any pending alimony rulings. And he’s doing so the old fashioned way, by hawking ridiculously high-priced hoodies online.

But they’re not just any hoodies. The 100% cotton clothing features a giant image of his high school mug across the back of the hoodie.

All for the low, low price of $100!

But don’t worry, you don’t need to pay the hundo up front. Brady brand will happily accept four installment payments of $25 each. For that, the sad sucker will be the proud owner of what Brady brand is calling the “Forever Young Hoodie.”

BRADY brand is now selling the shirt that @TomBrady wore on Sunday, featuring his yearbook photo.



▪️ $45 short sleeve

▪️ $55 long sleeve

▪️ $100 hoodie pic.twitter.com/cSrlvlDCCV — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 27, 2022 Tom Brady wears a “Forever Young” shirt prior to Tampa’s game with Green Bay.

Hoodies Aren’t The Only Option!

If you’re not digging the hoodie or just don’t want to shell out a bone to walk around with Brady’s teenage mug on your back, I’ve got good news.

You can purchase the same black and white design in a short sleeve shirt for just $45. Or maybe you’re stuck between seasons and want to dabble in something between short sleeves and a hoodie. Well, more good news! A long sleeve shirt is available for $55.

Like the hoodie, both of these shirts are, you guessed it…100% cotton!

Nothing says quality like all-cotton material! You know that feel – it’s the same quality that every sports team uses for the one size only XL freebie t-shirts. Don’t act like you don’t know what I’m talking about. T-shirts draped over your stadium seat awaiting your arrival. Generally these 100% cotton throwaways have a corny phrase on them. Something like: “Together,” or “Strength In Numbers,” or… “TB12.”

TORONTO, ON- MAY 1 – The Raptors have t-shirts laid out as they prepare to play the Cleveland Cavaliers in game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs in Toronto. May 1, 2018. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Brady Advertised His High-Priced On The Field

Clothing material aside, Brady appears to be spearheading the marketing efforts of his high-priced attire – that he’s hoping you’ll buy. Prior to Sunday’s Buccaneers loss to the Packers, Brady was wearing the long sleeve shirt. Underneath his high school photo, which is plastered on the back of the shirt, is a simple quote:

“Greatness lasts forever,” Brady.

It’s a good thing it lasts forever, because those who opt to increase Brady’s bank account via hoodie will have to wait to be great. Per Brady brand’s website, the “Forever Young” shirts and hoodies are pre-order only and will not arrive for 4-6 weeks.

So don’t wait! Get those orders in now. Brady’s only making $1.12 million this year – in addition to his $28.8 million signing bonus. Florida isn’t cheap and he may soon be a single dad. He’s got mouths to feed, ya know.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF