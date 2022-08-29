Tom Brady Explains Why He Signed With Bucs, Downplays Almost Joining Raiders

It’s safe to say that there’s never been a 45-year-old NFL quarterback that’s had so many rumors floating around about him, but Tom Brady is no ordinary QB. Speaking with the media this weekend for the first time since his 11-day hiatus, the Bucs’ signal caller touched on the rumor of him almost joining the Raiders and downplayed it as best he could.

Earlier this month UFC president Dana White dropped the bombshell about Brady during the UFC 278 broadcast. According to him, both Rob Gronkowski and Brady were set to sign with Las Vegas, but then head coach Jon Gruden blew up the deal at the last minute.

Following the Bucs’ preseason finale against the Colts, Brady admitted he’s read the stories, but at the end of the day Tampa Bay was the right place for him.

“I read all these different stories about all these different places I was supposed to go or could have gone. I was only going to go to one place, which was here,” Brady told reporters. “I think this whole organization knows that and all the conversations we’ve had over a period of time, I chose the right place for me.”

Tom Brady More Than Happy With His Decision To Join Bucs

Brady drove home the point about how happy he is with his decision to join the Bucs after leaving New England.

“It’s been an amazing relationship and I appreciate everyone for allowing me to come down here and experience this part of my football life, which I look back and probably been incomplete if I had not had it,” Brady said.

While the Raiders and Dolphins were reportedly close to signing TB12, the rest is history, and it’s hard to argue with Brady’s decision to join Tampa Bay. He led the Bucs to the Super Bowl in his first year under center and into the Divisional Round in year two.