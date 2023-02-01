Tom Brady Talks Acting Future At ’80 For Brady’ Premiere, Before Retirement Announcement

Videos by OutKick

As the sports world reminisces about the greatness that was Tom Brady, soon the question will be what’s next?

We already know that he has the massive 10-year, $350 million deal with FOX Sports to eventually be a broadcaster with the network.

But this is Tom Brady we’re talking about here. He is one of the most famous people on the planet – especially from an athlete standpoint. And with that transition to pop-culture stardom and relevancy comes new opportunities.

Including acting.

The star quarterback is set to make his acting debut this coming weekend in “80 For Brady.” It’s a movie loosely based on his playing days and is being released in theaters on Friday.

But could this be the start of something new for Brady, who suddenly has a lot more time on his hands?

’80 FOR BRADY’ PREMIERES IN THEATERS FEB. 3

The 7x Super Bowl Champion winning quarterback spoke with Variety on Tuesday night at his “80 for Brady” film premiere.

When asked by the outlet if he sees acting in his future, the future Hall of Famer responded, “I would like that. I had fun.”

Later, when approached by ET about a film future, Brady didn’t shut down the premise. “We’ll see. Make some offers, let’s see what we can do,” he added.

His movie co-stars also backed his acting skills and style. Some even comparing him to some of the greats.

Actress Lily Tomlin told Variety, “He’s like Gary Cooper. He’s like Jimmy Stewart. He’s like all those old-timers… that kind of appeal.”

Brady plays himself in the film “80 for Brady” film that in addition to Tomlin, features Jane Fonda, Sally Field and Rita Moreno. The concept is the four women try to get tickets to see Brady play in the 2017 Super Bowl.

Tom Brady appears in the upcoming 80 For Brady film. (YouTube)

BRADY TO THE BIG SCREEN?

Brady comes across as a likable person (unless you’re a diehard fan of anytime that he defeated in the playoffs or Super Bowl). But will he be able to make that transition to the big screen? Very few can really do it. Peyton Manning was able to become a TV star and award show host. His brother Eli is getting better at it. Rob Gronkowski of course is “wild man Gronk” and can portray that personality in anything that he does.

But Brady? I’m not quite sure I entirely see him resonating in the TV or film world. But hey, maybe he’s been acting a character in the spotlight all these years by being one of the most famous people on the planet. If so, then sky’s the limit for where he ends up next.

One thing’s for sure, just as when Brady previously came back from his announced retirement – he’s going to have A LOT of spare time on his hands. There’s only so many rounds of golf one can do or his children’s plays and games he can attend to keep himself busy. He’ll have plenty of time to get into acting.

